Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Fly 92% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 92% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 6.3% over the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Alector may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 7.2x, since almost half of all companies in the Biotechs industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 11.6x and even P/S higher than 49x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Alector Has Been Performing

Alector hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Alector's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 28%. In spite of this, the company still managed to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders will be pleased, but also have some serious questions to ponder about the last 12 months.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% per annum during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 221% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Alector's P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Alector's P/S close to the industry median. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Alector maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

