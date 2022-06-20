U.S. markets closed

Alectra's 2021 Sustainability Report reveals progress in People, Planet and Performance initiatives

·2 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. released its fifth Annual Sustainability Report to highlight the company's social, environmental, and economic growth.

The 2021 report, entitled "Discovering the Possibilities", demonstrates Alectra's significant impact as a sustainable company and Ontario's leading energy provider.

In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alectra operated primarily within a virtual environment while maintaining high levels of employee engagement and customer satisfaction. In 2021, Alectra emphasized a commitment to its three pillars of sustainability: people, planet, and performance. Some of these achievements include:

  • Donating $915,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations

  • Contributing $70,000 to establish and support vaccination clinics

  • Committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% compared to the 2016 baseline

  • Generating over 25 GWh of solar energy, enough to power 2,700 homes for one year

  • Investing $306 million in infrastructure and capital projects to support distribution and expansion

"We will always prioritize the safety and well-being of our employees. We're a caring company not only to our employees, but to the customers and communities we serve. Our people are the heart of our organization," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

Alectra also achieved recognitions regarding its environmental, social and governance goals. It was named a GTA Top Employer and was listed as one of the Corporate Knights 'Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada'. Additionally, Imagine Canada named us a "Caring Company" for our contributions to the community.

"Years ago, people would have said it's all about the bottom line. But now a key performance indicator is how do you relate to your community," said Norm Loberg, Chair, Alectra Board of Directors. "In our case, we are not only part of the community, but we are also an essential service. We feel that if the community prospers, we prosper. Our strong governance model promotes sustainability and diversity to ensure that the needs of our customers and communities are properly addressed."

Alectra invites everyone to view its 2021 Annual Sustainability Report at Alectra.com/Annual-Sustainability-Report.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c4875.html

