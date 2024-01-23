Aleia Holding (HMSE:EBGK) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Aleia Holding (HMSE:EBGK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Aleia Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00047 = €8.2k ÷ (€18m - €596k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Aleia Holding has an ROCE of 0.05%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Aleia Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Aleia Holding's ROCE Trend?

Aleia Holding has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.05% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On Aleia Holding's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Aleia Holding has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 829% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Aleia Holding (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

