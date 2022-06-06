Alejandro Dabdoub is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alejandro Dabdoub is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Executive for his outstanding work in the Financial and Entrepreneurial fields and for his achievements at Allied Orion.

Alejandro Dabdoub is a Partner at Allied Orion, backed by over twenty years of industry knowledge. As Strategy and Investment Manager, he develops apartment complexes and mixed-use retail properties, providing opportunities in investment, property management, and construction. He has dedicated the last decade of his career to finding investors prime locations at an affordable price. Mr. Dabdoub is also the owner of Sun Financial Walden LP and Sun Financial Investments and is the co-owner of Foinzersion, a development and construction company.

Mr. Dabdoub began his education at the University of New Orleans, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance in 2001. He later earned an Advancement Degree of Difficulty from the IPADE Business School of Pan-American University, graduating in 2013. Mr. Dabdoub has studied at Harvard University, where he took courses in Real Estate Development. He is additionally certified in Financial Technology at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is certified in Infrastructure Finance after studying at the London Business School.

In addition, Mr. Dabdoub managed local restaurants and wine vendors throughout Mexico, such as L'Alsace, La Taverna, and Bodegas DeVine Wine Importing Company. In the film industry, Mr. Dabdoub produced a Mexican feature film, Propiedad ajena, in 2007. Mr. Dabdoub is a recently published author, having written his first book, Winning: The Art of Becoming an American Investor in 2020. In addition, he wrote several articles for Mexican Magazine.

He enjoys being up-to-date in various fields, and he has served on the boards of ATMA and Kyzek and Verdigris Digital Bank. Mr. Dabdoub has been recently recognized with a profile feature on PRNewswire.com and as a Marquis Who's Who Top Executive of 2021. In the next few years, Mr. Dabdoub hopes to double the size of Allied Orion, adding more properties and creating new financial technology to benefit investors.

Story continues

For more information, visit https://www.allied-orion.com/ and http://foinversion.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alejandro-dabdoub-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301562182.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who