Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ) (FRA:2FZ) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ)'s (FRA:2FZ) future prospects. Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ) engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion battery systems to industrial customers in Sweden. The €2.6m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a kr70m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of kr59m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Alelion Energy Systems will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Alelion Energy Systems, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of kr10m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 107% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alelion Energy Systems given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Alelion Energy Systems currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

