Partnership furthers Aleph's growth strategy of integrating into the existing global food ecosystem, enabling greater positive impact.

REHOVOT, Israel, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Farms, Ltd. ("Aleph" or "company"), and BRF S.A. ("BRF"), a global Brazilian meat and food company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring cultivated meat to Brazilian tables. Under this new agreement, Aleph and BRF will co-develop and produce cultivated meat using Aleph's patented production platforms (BioFarm™). BRF will also distribute Aleph-backed cultivated beef products in Brazil. This partnership will strengthen BRF's supply chain and reduce its environmental impact, while diversifying the company's product offering to meet the growing consumer demands for a variety of meat products.

Aleph Farms and BRF Partner to Bring Cultivated Meat to Brazil

"We are thrilled to join forces with BRF, a global food and meat industries leader. This new partnership advances Aleph Farms' strategy to integrate into the existing ecosystem as part of our go-to-market plans. Leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of leading food and meat companies will drive a faster scale-up of cultivated meat and eventually lead to a broader positive impact. As one of the largest beef producers in the world, Brazil is a strategic market for us. We have been impressed by the strong commitment from BRF management to innovation and sustainability. We are convinced that shared values are the key to a successful long-term partnership," shares Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms.

BRF is one of the largest meat producers in the world, with over 30 brands in its portfolio. Reporting revenue of approximately BRL 39 billion (approximately USD 7.25 billion) and investing over BRL 155 million in 2020 (approximately USD 28.81 million) in projects to reduce environmental impact, the partnership with Aleph is part of BRF's 2030 Vision strategy. Unveiled in December 2020, the initiative is expected to garner revenues in excess of BRL 100 billion by 2030 (approximately USD 18.5 billion). "BRF is ready and charged to play a leading role in this food revolution and be an active participant in one the greatest industry transformations of this generation," enthuses Lorival Luz, CEO of BRF. "Since 2014, we have witnessed an increasing global demand for new sources of protein driven by several factors, namely environmental concerns, new diets and lifestyles, which has spurred the growth of new dietary genres including flexitarianism, vegetarianism and more," Luz points out.

Beyond the commercial potential of cultivated meat in the Brazilian market, this alignment also enables both companies in their missions regarding sustainability and food security. Brazil recently reaffirmed to the UN (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - UNFCCC) the country's commitment to reducing total net greenhouse gas emissions by 43% in 2030. In April 2020, Aleph Farms committed to eliminating emissions associated with its meat production by 2025 and reach net-zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2030. With livestock accounting for significant greenhouse gas emissions and demand for meat expected to continue growing, Aleph Farms' partnerships with industry incumbents demonstrates how incorporating innovation into the local agricultural ecosystem can help companies and countries reach their climate goals.

"This is yet another step that strengthens the innovative journey of BRF to offer a choice of alternatives to consumers, optimize efficiency and at the same time reduce the strain on the production chain," explains Sergio Pinto, Director of Innovation at BRF. "We are a food company that invests in advanced technology and respects and combines new trends associated with social and environmental sustainability. By producing high-quality sustainable cultivated meat, we can further establish our role as agents of transformation in the food industry, by offering the latest innovations in the production of meat," adds Pinto.

About Aleph Farms

Aleph Farms is a food company that is paving a new way forward as a leader of the global sustainable food ecosystem, working passionately to grow delicious beef steaks from non-genetically engineered cells, isolated from a cow, using a fraction of the resources required for raising an entire animal for meat, and without antibiotics. Aleph Farms was co-founded with The Kitchen Hub of the Strauss Group and with Professor Shulamit Levenberg, Dean of the Biomedical Engineering faculty of the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. Aleph Farms is backed by some of the world's most innovative food producers, such as Cargill, Migros, and the Strauss Group.

The company has recently received top accolades for its contribution to the global sustainability movement from the World Economic Forum, UNESCO, Netexplo Forum and EIT Food.

About BRF

One of the world's largest food companies, BRF is present in over 130 countries and owns iconic brands, including Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. Its purpose is to offer increasingly tasty, practical, good-quality food to people around the world through the sustainable management of a vivid, long and complex chain that provides everyone with a better life, from farm to fork. Based on fundamental commitments of safety, quality and integrity, the Company's strategy is based on a long-term vision and is designed to generate value for over 95,000 employees based around the world, more than 300,000 clients and nearly 10,000 integrated partners in Brazil, all of its shareholders, and society.

