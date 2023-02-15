U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Alercell Announces European Expansion With the Opening of Alercell UK LTD

·3 min read

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell today announced the opening of Alercell UK LTD. with principal office in central London (UK).

Alercell will develop in London its R&D facility centered on neuroscience research. Alercell intends to invest into a new R&D center to be created and operational by Summer 2023. Several locations have been already scouted in central London.

Alercell, Inc., is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. Alercell is located in Bozeman Montana (USA).

"In London we intend to develop a new approach to neurodegenerative diseases, and we do have a plan already in place. Along our innovative work in preventative cancer medicine, we believe that patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases need help and we believe that we have a solution. We will develop it in a state-of-the-art R&D center that will be operational by Summer 2023." Said Frederic Scheer Alercell CEO.

The company is on an aggressive growth pattern as it is in the process of finalizing the incorporation of Alercell France SAS, an Alercell wholly owned subsidiary in Paris where it intends to expand and develop additional research and offer its cancer and leukemia diagnostic tests.

Alercell recently introduced Lena Q51® a Leukemia diagnostic test that was developed to detect up to 51 genes mutations associated with Leukemia. (www.Lenadx.com).

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of "stopping it before it starts". Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Alercell RUO LENA Q51 ® and its launch for Research Use Only. These statements and other statements regarding ALERCELL future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals, other healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, the success of our commercialization efforts for the Research Use Only product offering, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Frederic Scheer
353776@email4pr.com 
Tel: 406 920 8787

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alercell-announces-european-expansion-with-the-opening-of-alercell-uk-ltd-301746585.html

SOURCE Alercell

