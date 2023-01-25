Alercell Announces the Launch of a New Website Dedicated to its New Early Detection Tests

www.lenadx.com

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALERCELL, INC. announced today that it has launched a new website LENA DIAGNOSTICS ©" www.lenadx.com. The new site is dedicated only to proprietary tests focused on early detection of cancer and leukemia.

The first test to be promoted on Lenadx.com is a Research Use Only (RUO) LENA Q51® Leukemia diagnostic test for commercial sale. Lena Q51® was developed to detect up to 51 genes mutations associated with Leukemia.

The RUO LENA Q51® is available for early detection of any type of Leukemia and is a gigantic leap forward in Leukemia detection. The RUO LENA Q51® will be available while the company completes clinical trials and regulatory submissions to support U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for broader clinical use.

The company also preannounced that it intends to launch an early detection lung cancer test in March/April 2023 based on DNA methylation. The tests have both a very innovative approach. Alercell intends to continue to promote the use of early detection tests.

Frederic Scheer, chairman & CEO of Alercell, stated, "All our new tests were designed to improve patient outcomes and help in selecting the appropriate therapeutics for Leukemia and cancer patients. Early detection enhances drastically the survival rates of patients and Alercell is focusing on making sure that we give every patient the best chances of survival."

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell's mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of "stopping it before it starts". Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Alercell RUO LENA Q51 ® and its launch for Research Use Only. These statements and other statements regarding ALERCELL future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals, other healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, the success of our commercialization efforts for the Research Use Only product offering, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Frederic Scheer

352297@email4pr.com

Tel: 406 920 8787

