U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.36
    -5.88 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,098.01
    -147.69 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,666.00
    +42.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.57
    -25.51 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.60
    -3.49 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.40
    -14.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    -0.1270 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2170
    -0.1460 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,304.75
    -341.66 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    729.92
    +12.71 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Alert 360's Authorized Dealer Program Merges with Alarm Capital Alliance to Create One of the Largest Dealer and Portfolio Acquisitions Engines in the Security Industry

·4 min read

TULSA, Okla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news in November 2021 that Alert 360 and My Alarm Center have merged, becoming the 5th largest residential security company in the United States, the brands have announced that they have integrated the Alert 360 Authorized Alarm Dealer Program and Bulk Acquisition vehicle Alarm Capital Alliance teams under the Alert 360 (Company) name creating one of the most powerful business-to-business engines in the security industry

Alert 360 and Alarm Capital Alliance Logos
Alert 360 and Alarm Capital Alliance Logos

Together, the teams have over 65 years in the security industry, completing more than 850 successful portfolio acquisitions. Both have longstanding reputations as the buyers of choice in the industry when it comes to buying alarm monitoring accounts and businesses. The newly combined Company continues to focus on driving its business-to-business strategy by expanding its search for bulk portfolio acquisitions and dealer relationships in key markets across the country, including Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Fresno, CA; Houston, TX; Kansas City, KS; Los Angeles, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Richmond, VA; Sacramento, CA; San Antonio, TX; Sarasota, FL; Seattle, WA; Springfield, MO; Tulsa, OK; and Wichita, KS.

The Company's bulk acquisitions program focused on creating fast, transparent, and equitable agreements with its sellers, and is unparalleled in the industry. The acquisitions team, led by Jason Grelle, boasts comprehensive business valuations, competitive multiples, flexible and customized purchase options, in-house due diligence, expedited closings, and employment and growth opportunities for employees and associates as some of its many benefits. The Company takes a comprehensive and well-versed approach to valuation and exit planning for sellers with monetization options to sell some or all of their accounts and often completes repeat transactions through ongoing relationships with sellers who are impressed by the level of service. The Company also provides opportunities for continued revenue generation, including servicing and/or installing additional equipment on accounts, referring new accounts, and selling additional alarm monitoring accounts.

Grelle commented, "I am excited about the opportunities this merger brings. We now have the ability to handle deals of almost any size in the markets we serve. With both Dealer Program and Bulk Acquisition options available, we have the ability to help Alarm Dealers with any funding need they may have."

Alert 360 also has one of the longest-standing and leading Authorized Dealer Programs in the country. The program, directed by Jackie Schmidt, boasts best-in-class training, high pay, access to elite products and services, and support from a dedicated and highly focused Dealer Relations team. The Company has over 157 dealers participating in the program throughout the country. Advantages of working as an Alert 360 Authorized Dealer include competitive multiples, no holdbacks, weekly funding, non-exclusive agreements, a 90-day service guarantee, and an aggressive equipment discount and rebate program. The Company has continued to expand its resources and services for Dealers, committed to helping security alarm businesses grow through sales enablement and access to the latest smart security technology and products.

For more information about Alert 360's Authorized Dealer Program and Bulk Acquisitions, visit alert360dealer.com.

In addition to its Authorized Dealer and Bulk Portfolio Acquisitions Channels, Alert 360 is one of the largest Direct to Consumer residential, small business, and commercial security providers in the United States. The Company's core services include:

  • Professional consulting and installation of smart security and burglar alarm systems

  • 24/7 professional alarm monitoring

  • Fire and carbon monoxide monitoring

  • Advanced video security cameras and surveillance systems

  • A unified offering of interactive smart security products like video doorbells, smart locks, smart thermostats and energy management solutions, automated lighting, and other connected z-wave devices

  • A universal app for customers to access their entire suite of security offerings for total protection, control, and convenience of their home or business.

  • App integration with personal assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home

About Alert 360
Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is one of the nation's oldest licensed alarm monitoring providers. Today, the Company is one of the largest providers of monitored home security and home automation solutions to homes in the United States. Alert 360 serves more than 160,000 residential and 40,000 commercial customers, primarily in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The Company monitors over two million security sensors and has an active base of over 80,000 CCTV cameras installed. For more information on Alert 360, visit www.alert360.com

About Alarm Capital Alliance

Alarm Capital Alliance is the acquisition vehicle of My Alarm Center & Alert 360, utilizing a unique business model to acquire portfolios of accounts or complete security business acquisitions. It dominates a critical industry niche of providing capital through acquisitions to small and midsized residential home security companies. For more information on Alert 360 & Alarm Capital Alliance Acquisition Programs, visit www.alert360dealer.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-360s-authorized-dealer-program-merges-with-alarm-capital-alliance-to-create-one-of-the-largest-dealer-and-portfolio-acquisitions-engines-in-the-security-industry-301544148.html

SOURCE Alert 360

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Slide to Lowest in 2022 as Rout Continues

    U.S. stock indexes declined, led by losses in energy and technology shares. Nasdaq fell more than 4%.

  • Sysco shares jump as demand for food away from home grows

    Sysco Corp. shares jumped 3.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal third-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The food distributor posted net income of $303.3 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $88.9 million, or 17 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 71 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 55 cents. Sales of $16.902 billion were up from $11.825 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $15.995 billion. Demand for food away from home was "

  • Seagen CEO goes on leave amid domestic violence allegations

    Seagen Chief Medical Officer Roger Dansey is taking over as interim CEO for the company, which is conducting an investigation with an independent law firm.

  • NABU and HP Launch Creative Lab to Empower Youth and Artistic Communities of Rwanda

    HP, a multinational information technology company, and NABU, the leading non-profit publisher of multilingual kids books, have launched the state of the art NABU HP Creative Lab in Kigali, Rwanda....

  • ThredUp Increases Top-line Revenues, But Fails to Impress Investors

    Company shares reach a new low, closing down more than 13 percent Monday, and falling about 10 percent more after the market closed.

  • This Selloff Has Been a Long Time Coming. That Should Make It Less Scary.

    Internet providers to cut prices as Biden pushes access, Goldman Sachs is cutting back on its SPAC business, Fed officials are set to speak ahead of inflation data, and other news to start your day.

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • Netflix May Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan in Q4 2022

    Netflix may dive into the ad-supported VOD space as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022 — and crack down on freeloaders who use paying customers’ passwords — sooner than it originally signaled. Last month, as Netflix reported an unexpected drop in streaming subscribers in Q1 and forecast a 2 million sub loss for the […]

  • COT: China Growth Fears and Strong Dollar Drive Exodus From Metals

    The COT reports published weekly by the US CFTC highlight futures positions and changes made by hedge funds across commodities and forex during the latest reporting week to last Tuesday, May 3.

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

  • BioNTech Earnings Top Forecasts on Strong Sales of Covid-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company earned €14.24 a share in the first quarter from revenue of €6.37 billion.

  • Palantir Earnings, Revenue Guidance Miss Amid Slowing Government Growth

    Palantir reported March-quarter earnings that missed views while revenue guidance came in below expectations. PLTR stock tumbled.

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • Marketers differ on the metrics that matter for live events, finds new research from Elevate

    Research explores the gap between current practice and measurement standards available across other marketing mediums, and the lack of industry cohesion on the metrics that matter

  • DeFi Locked Value Falls to Yearly Low, $27B Lost Over the Weekend

    Value locked on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols set 2022 lows this weekend amid a broader sell-off in global markets and waning interest in risk-on assets. Maxim Galash, CEO of DeFi yields platform Coinchange, discusses DeFi exploits, UST concerns, strategies for navigating the risks of open finance and more.

  • Rivian Stock Slumped. Ford Plans to Sell Part of Its Stake.

    The lockup on insider shares following Rivian's IPO in November is over. Ford might be selling about 8% of its stake in the EV startup.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles After Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock was sinking after Bloomberg released the fintech company’s earnings, which weren’t supposed to arrive until after the close, early. According to the Bloomberg article, SoFi reported a loss of 14 cents a share, meeting analyst forecasts, on sales of $321.7 million, ahead of estimates for $284.9 million. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $$100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Cheap financing bonanza over, leasing boss tells airlines

    Airlines have been warned that the days of abnormally cheap financing costs are over, pointing to higher lease rates amid changes in the way risk is managed after the war in Ukraine. "For a lot of investors, getting a mid-single-digit return on an aircraft lease is a lot better than getting negative interest rates in bank accounts or 1 to 2% returns on government bonds," industry veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp, told a UK Aviation Club dinner in Dublin.

  • First Mover Asia: Did Nvidia Profit From Crypto Mining? Consider Its Manufacturing Partners’ Stocks; Cryptos Have a Rough Day

    The manufacturer of graphics processing units has been reluctant to acknowledge the role its products play in crypto mining; bitcoin and ether plummet.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.