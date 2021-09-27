U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSPG, ECHO, DVCR, FIBK, NOTV, LMRK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash. If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 per share in cash. If you are a Diversicare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company. If you are a First Interstate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Envigo RMS Holding Corp. Upon closing of the transaction, Inotiv shareholders are expected to own approximately 64% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Inotiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-dspg-echo-dvcr-fibk-notv-lmrk-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301385230.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

