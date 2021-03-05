U.S. markets closed

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Severn Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI). Stockholders will receive $1.59 and 0.6207 shares of Shore Bancshares common stock for each share of Severn Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $146 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Severn Bancorp, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/svbi/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-severn-bancorp-inc-301241135.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

