ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC

1 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI). Stockholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI Properties common stock for each share of MGM Growth Properties Class A stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $17.2 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of MGM Growth Properties LLC and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/mgp/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-mgm-growth-properties-llc-301348863.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

