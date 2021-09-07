U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.29
    -13.14 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.30
    -268.79 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,385.91
    +22.39 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.56
    -12.49 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    -0.89 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -36.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2930
    +0.4740 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.82
    -4,837.71 (-9.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.62
    -168.33 (-12.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC ("PIMCO"). Stockholders will receive $19.30 for each share of Columbia Property Trust stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.9 billion and is expected to close as early as the end of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cxp/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-columbia-property-trust-inc-301370580.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Columbia Property Trust Soared on Tuesday

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, aren't exactly known for their large price swings, but that's exactly what we're seeing with office REIT Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP). As of 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Columbia Property Trust shares were higher by about 15%. Rather, it was announced early Tuesday morning that Columbia's board has agreed to be acquired by PIMCO for $3.9 billion, inclusive of debt.

  • Columbia Property Trust's stock soars after $3.9 billion buyout deal

    Shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. soared 15.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the real estate investment trust announced an agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC (PIMCO) in a deal valued at $3.9 billion. Under terms of the deal, PIMCO will pay $19.30 for each Columbia Property share outstanding, a 16.7% premium to Friday's closing price of $16.54. Columbia Property Chairman Constance Moore said he deal, which is expected to close as early as

  • Bitcoin crashes to below $50,000 in sudden, sharp fall

    Price volatility makes many in El Salvador less than optimistic about the currency’s adoption.

  • Why Upstart Stock Was Up Almost 90% in August

    From an increase in loan activity as a result of signing up new partners, revenue results easily surpassed expectations.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    A major licensing deal with cancer giant Roche is pushing the biotech's shares higher this morning.

  • Is Trade Desk (TTD) A Great Investment Pick?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 12.02% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark that delivered a 6.04% […]

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • 3M stock sinks to lead the Dow's losers, heads for first close below 200-DMA in 13 months

    Shares of 3M Co. sank 3.0% in morning trading Tuesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners and to put them on track to close at a 5 1/2-month low. The industrial and consumer products company's stock, stock's price decline of $5.85 is shaving roughly 39 points off the price of the Dow, which is down 280 points, or 0.8%, with 24 if 30 components losing ground. 3M shares are also on track to close below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which many on Wall Street view as

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • Apple stock is making an impressive move into the new iPhone reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 10 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend ETFs with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is not your typical investment fund or stock, however, it is […]

  • Draftkings Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Draftkings Inc saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an upgrade from 79 to 82. Decades of market research shows that the best-performing stocks tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves. Draftkings stock is building a cup without handle with a 74.48 entry.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • Boeing’s stock falls after UBS analyst Myles Walton cuts price target, but says expectations have ‘bottomed out’

    Shares of Boeing Co. dropped Tuesday, after UBS analyst Myles Walton cut his price target and revenue outlook, saying he sees "no reason" to expect any 787 deliveries for the rest of the third quarter.

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.