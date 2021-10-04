U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +1.72 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9190
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,935.23
    +945.81 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Board of Directors

·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU).

If you are a stockholder of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/aytu/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-the-aytu-biopharma-inc-board-of-directors-301392097.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

