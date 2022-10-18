Alertify Partners With ENVITAE to Test New Monitoring Device Features

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel and short term rental industry disruptor Alertify today announced its partnership with luxury vacation rental operator ENVITAE, and will be providing them with the latest devices for all of the companies' homes.

Alertify devices are capable of monitoring decibel and occupancy levels to detect parties, as well as monitor for cigarette and vape smoking. Users can set custom thresholds and receive real time notifications of violations as they occur, in addition the ability to export historical data to serve as evidence in any disputes.

"Alertify makes hosts and hotels aware of violations before they escalate, enabling staff to intervene before neighbor complaints pour in, or expensive damages are incurred," said Alertify co-founder and COO, Gareth Rhodes. "Working with a luxury short term rental operator such as ENVITAE will provide us with valuable insights to better improve our offering for the short term rental industry."

"Over the years we have developed numerous measures to ensure our guests treat our partner communities with the same respect they treat their own home, including in-home monitoring systems for some time in many of our properties. Alertify takes it to the next level in terms of the scope of its functionality and reporting capabilities," said ENVITAE founder and CEO, Josh Rogers.

The partnership between these two companies marks the beginning of Alertify's entry into the professional short term rental industry. The company is currently taking orders from hotels, resorts and STR businesses - with retail sales slated to start in Q1 of 2023.

About Alertify

Alertify helps hotels, property managers and short term rental operators save money and protect themselves from bad guests and tenants. Alertify devices actively monitor for smoking & vaping, noise disturbances, large groups, parties and more. Find out more, or schedule a call with our solutions team at alertify.io . For press inquiries, contact media[at]alertify.io

About ENVITAE

ENVITAE combines all the great benefits of an apartment stay, without the downside risk of being hosted by an individual. All of our homes are carefully crafted for guests to stay in luxury, while enjoying a premium concierge service and rich smart technology incorporated into their stays. To book, or for more information, visit envitae.io or follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

