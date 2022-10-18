U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.50
    +77.55 (+2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.83
    +590.01 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,936.21
    +260.41 (+2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.27 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.00
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9920
    -0.0230 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9970
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.12
    +65.88 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Alertify Partners With ENVITAE to Test New Monitoring Device Features

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel and short term rental industry disruptor Alertify today announced its partnership with luxury vacation rental operator ENVITAE, and will be providing them with the latest devices for all of the companies' homes.

Alertify devices are capable of monitoring decibel and occupancy levels to detect parties, as well as monitor for cigarette and vape smoking. Users can set custom thresholds and receive real time notifications of violations as they occur, in addition the ability to export historical data to serve as evidence in any disputes.

"Alertify makes hosts and hotels aware of violations before they escalate, enabling staff to intervene before neighbor complaints pour in, or expensive damages are incurred," said Alertify co-founder and COO, Gareth Rhodes. "Working with a luxury short term rental operator such as ENVITAE will provide us with valuable insights to better improve our offering for the short term rental industry."

"Over the years we have developed numerous measures to ensure our guests treat our partner communities with the same respect they treat their own home, including in-home monitoring systems for some time in many of our properties. Alertify takes it to the next level in terms of the scope of its functionality and reporting capabilities," said ENVITAE founder and CEO, Josh Rogers.

The partnership between these two companies marks the beginning of Alertify's entry into the professional short term rental industry. The company is currently taking orders from hotels, resorts and STR businesses - with retail sales slated to start in Q1 of 2023.

About Alertify

Alertify helps hotels, property managers and short term rental operators save money and protect themselves from bad guests and tenants. Alertify devices actively monitor for smoking & vaping, noise disturbances, large groups, parties and more. Find out more, or schedule a call with our solutions team at alertify.io. For press inquiries, contact media[at]alertify.io

About ENVITAE

ENVITAE combines all the great benefits of an apartment stay, without the downside risk of being hosted by an individual. All of our homes are carefully crafted for guests to stay in luxury, while enjoying a premium concierge service and rich smart technology incorporated into their stays. To book, or for more information, visit envitae.io or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Media Contact:
Media Department
833-205-4555

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alertify-partners-with-envitae-to-test-new-monitoring-device-features-301651682.html

SOURCE Alertify

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Analysts Upbeat On Airline Stocks With United And American Reporting

    Airline stocks United and American report earnings this week after both raised guidance as industry optimism is increasing on strong demand for air travel.

  • Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday, boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery. The company previously expected adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of more than 500 million euros. Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

  • Cockroach Found In Passenger's Food

    When you pay in advance for food from a four-star airline you should expect it to be the best quality, served hot, maybe with a little flavor, but not dead insects.

  • The small band of countries where the pound is strong and prices are cheap

    The pound has taken a beating in recent months, with much attention focused on its performance against the US dollar. Though it has recovered slightly, £1 currently buys $1.14 – down from $1.37 a year ago. A dose of winter warmth in Florida, or a ski holiday in Colorado, has become a far costlier proposition.

  • Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade

    Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn't one of Sin City's oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. As part of the purchase, Adelson's Las Vegas Sands sold Vici Properties rights to the land under the facilities for $4 billion, and Apollo Global Management purchased the operations for $2.25 billion and changed the name of the Sands Expo convention center to the Venetian Expo. This is one of the largest investments in an existing property in Vegas' history.

  • RDU loses Allegiant, Avelo Florida flights in wake of Hurricane Ian

    The lingering effects of a devastating hurricane are dampening holiday travel schedules at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

  • Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'

    There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Launching Rides and Attractions

    Theme parks everywhere are currently in an era of expansions and additions of rides and attractions.

  • Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO

    Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan's biggest international travel hub was an indication of this broader trend. International arrivals have ticked up about 10 percentage points to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels since Japan reinstated visa-free travel to tourists on Oct. 11, Tamura told Reuters, citing airport research.

  • Analyst Report: Sabre Corporation

    Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019; 2021 booking share was not provided). The travel solutions segment represented 89% of total 2021 revenue, split between distribution (two thirds of segment sales) and airline IT solutions (one third) revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (11% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are mostly tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

  • Why Cruise is making its own chips, and a lot more besides

    Cruise never planned to make its own silicon. Cruise realized that the price of chips from suppliers was too high, the parts were too big and the reliability of the third-party technology just wasn’t there, Carl Jenkins, Cruise’s vice president of hardware, told TechCrunch during a tour of the company’s hardware lab last month. Amid a hiring spree that began in 2019 and continued into 2020, Cruise doubled down on its own hardware, including its own board and sensors.

  • Here's when you should buy travel insurance

    While it's a good idea to buy travel insurance amid sky-high prices, there are specific timeframes to keep in mind.

  • Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Dutch hotel reservation website Booking.com over possible unfair competition practices affecting hotels and rival online travel agencies in the country. CNMC found "reasonable grounds" to believe Booking.com may have infringed Spain's antitrust laws as well as article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which bans companies from abusing a dominant market position, it said.

  • The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

    In some places, tickets are 10 times what they cost only a few years ago.

  • Restaurant Reservations Are So Hot, Some Places Have a 1,000-Person Waiting List

    Need a Friday-night reservation? Demand for dining out is growing as restaurants are trying to manage staff shortages, condensed dining hours and fewer walk-ins. Walk-in traffic has dropped 8%, while online reservations grew by 9% from January through June of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable data.

  • American Airlines agrees to pay passengers $7.5M over unfair baggage fees

    American Airlines struck an agreement to dole out at least $7.5 million after a number of passengers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the carrier charged them for checking bags that should have been free. The agreement, which was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and still requires…

  • Manhattan Townhouse Market’s Hot Streak Continues With $57 Million Deal

    The Upper East Side mansion, built in the 1870s, sold in an off-market transaction that includes the home’s furnishings.

  • U.S. screened 2.49 million air passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.

  • Frontier Fans Unite: New Routes From The Midwest to Jamaica

    Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is adding three new route connections to Montego Bay, Jamaica.