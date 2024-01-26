Alerus Financial Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$166.0m (down 21% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$11.7m (down 71% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 7.0% (down from 19% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.59 (down from US$2.12 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Alerus Financial Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 6.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 48%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 4.9% growth forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in the US.

Performance of the American Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are up 10% from a week ago.

Valuation

If you are concerned about investing in overvalued stocks, our analysis of 6 valuation measures indicates Alerus Financial could be one stock to be wary of. You can access our in-depth analysis and discover what the outlook is like for the stock by clicking here.

