Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.19

The board of Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.19 on the 14th of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 5.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Alerus Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Alerus Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 37%, which means that Alerus Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.7%. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 42%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Alerus Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See Alerus Financial's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Alerus Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.1% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Alerus Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 16% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Alerus Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Alerus Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

