Aleut Awarded Farmers.gov Contract to Deliver Vital USDA Resources to America's Farmers

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut), a leading provider of enterprise-level Information Technology (IT) solutions, has been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) public-facing website, farmers.gov.

Aleut General &amp; Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)
Aleut General & Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)

"Our top priority is ensuring that our Nation's farmers have streamlined, convenient and clear access to USDA's critical programs and resources," said Aleut's General Manager, John Mays. "We've seen first-hand the difference this website is making for farming and agricultural operations, as well as the communities they serve."

Farmers.gov was developed in 2018 as an online platform to provide easy access to USDA programs for America's farmers, ranchers and foresters. Customers using the platform can easily locate previously disparate resources on one central website, which was designed with a farmer-first approach. Farmers.gov provides critical resources including disaster and pandemic relief programs, farm loan tools, conservation guidance, and resources specific to the historically underserved farming community.

Since its launch, the platform has had over 7.5 million total users, and almost 20 million page views, with its usage continuing to grow.

Aleut will partner with the incumbent, MetroStar, which designed and developed the website. Aleut is proud to retain the original project team, ensuring a seamless transition, and avoiding any potential gaps in service. The contract has a possible duration of up to three years, including a one-year base period and two option years.

Based in Reston, Virginia, Aleut will provide operations, maintenance, design, and development of the farmers.gov public-facing Drupal-based website, using digital service techniques and user-behavior data to identify and solve core user needs.

Aleut will facilitate ongoing technical releases for continual enhancements and improvements, regularly updating the site. The company will ensure accessibility, and support America's agriculture community through interactive functionality built around customer needs. New and existing farmers are engaged through user-centered design and digital media on this easy-to-navigate custom designed website.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2016, Aleut is a Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant, and Small Disadvantaged Business providing proven capabilities in the IT sector including, infrastructure and communications.

Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Berlyn Martin
Aleut Federal, LLC
Phone: 276-244-3319

