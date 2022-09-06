U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.44
    -15.82 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,143.93
    -174.51 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,549.56
    -81.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.87
    -15.88 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.70
    -10.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    17.87
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9910
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3380
    +0.1450 (+4.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8450
    +2.2700 (+1.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,988.36
    -761.50 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.71
    -20.79 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Aleut to Help Aggregate Actionable Intelligence for Government Agencies

·2 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) was awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide maintenance, development, and support service for its existing Open Architecture Distributed Common Ground System (OA/DCGS) and Forward Processing Exploitation and Dissemination (FPED) platform – the United States' primary visual data aggregator for military intelligence.

Aleut General &amp; Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)
Aleut General & Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)

"We want to help analysts provide better output to their agencies," said Aleut Federal's Vice President of Technology Services, Geoff Vaughan. "We know how critical it is that information be processed and distributed efficiently and accurately. Aleut will continue to generate software updates at a quick cadence, adding capabilities that improve the functionality of the platform, and empower operators."

FPED is a platform which takes a broad range of data including video, geospatial intelligence, photographs, and more, collected by aircraft in the field and exploits the data using subject matter experts located across the globe. Those experts then take the imagery and identify items of interest (e.g., weapons, vehicles, and troops). The annotated files are then disseminated to subsystems operated by external government agencies such as the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, who use it to generate intelligence reports on the status of the regions.

Under the newly awarded contract, Aleut will continue to support various sites within the FPED network to perform software and hardware updates and training, working with operators to learn what features and functionality options they'd like to see in future updates. Aleut uses human centered design principles to research requirements and make User Experience (UX) improvement recommendations for government approval.

This contract has a potential duration of three years – including one, one-year base period and two, one-year options. Aleut will partner with the incumbent, MetroStar. Aleut is proud to retain the original subcontractors and key members of the original project team, ensuring a seamless transition.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2016, Aleut is a Small Business Administration certified 8(a) program participant, and Small Disadvantaged Business providing proven capabilities in the IT sector including, infrastructure and communications.

Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Berlyn Martin
Aleut Federal, LLC
Phone: 276-244-3319

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleut-to-help-aggregate-actionable-intelligence-for-government-agencies-301618544.html

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun

    The activation of the Bellatrix upgrade on Ethereum triggers the beginning of the Merge, which will likely be completed sometime around Sept. 13-16.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Won’t Offer Big Changes, Analyst Says. Why It Doesn’t Need To.

    Apple iPhone 14 models that will be unveiled on Wednesday will be similar to the prior S model year, when changes were minimal, Credit Suisse said. Analyst Shannon Cross reiterated her Outperform rating on Apple stock (ticker: AAPL) on Tuesday. Analysis firm Counterpoint Research recently said iPhones accounted for more than half of the smartphones in active use in the U.S. during the second quarter.

  • Apple, Prepping New iPhone, Hits a Key Benchmark

    What kind of smartphone is in your hand right now? Most likely it's an Apple made iPhone, which for the first time has surpassed other smartphones that use Android operating system. According to analytics compiled by Counterpoint Research, there are now more iPhones in use in the U.S. than any other type of smartphone, including any that use Alphabet -owned Google's Android operating system and apps.

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • Robot manicure shakes up multibillion dollar nail industry

    Target teams up with robotics company Clockwork to offer robot manicures in six U.S. stores.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • iPhone 14 release date: what time is Apple's event and how to watch it live

    Apple is planning an iPhone extravaganza this year, returning to a live, in-person launch event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares to reveal its latest smartphone.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service

    Just yesterday, the mining pool admitted to liquidity issues.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Introduces Account Switching on Google Meet

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is releasing an account switching feature on Google Meet for users having multiple accounts on their device.

  • Meta Goes Aggressive On VR Despite Regulatory Hindrances; Scoops Another VR Startup For Undisclosed Terms

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) scooped Lofelt, a Berlin startup, the Wall Street Journal reports. The financial terms of the transaction remained undisclosed. Lofelt specializes in haptic technology, which can replicate touch experience in a virtual setting through forces or vibrations in a hardware device, like a smartphone or videogame console controller. Also Read: Meta Loses Key Metaverse Official Shortly After Criticism Over Chief Mark Zuckerberg's Avatar Lofelt's essenti

  • Verizon Still Attracts Investors During a Miserable 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has cut its forecasts twice this year and the stock has tumbled, adding to its decade-long underperformance against the broader market. Plenty of contrarians are betting the worst is past for the mobile-phone giant.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionS&P 500 Back Above 3,900 With Technica

  • Apple event: How to watch iPhone 14, new AirPods and Apple Watch revealed live at ‘Far Out’ announcement

    Apple is about to unveil a whole host of new products: a new iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and set of Apple Watches. For the first time in years, the event will be held in person, with Tim Cook and other executives taking to the stage at its Apple Park campus to show off the new devices. Since the pandemic, Apple has broadcast live events that were more like TV shows, with high production value and special effects – but the company could go back to the more traditional format of showing its staff speaking on stage.

  • The YoloBox Pro is a one-stop shop for your live video productions

    Another player in this field is YoloLiv, which offers both hardware and software tools for creating livestreaming productions. The company recently launched a number of interesting software updates and sent us its YoloBox Pro to give it a try. The Pro version is the flagship model, with an 8-inch screen, three HDMI inputs for bringing in camera feeds, a USB port for connecting a webcam and an SD card reader for bringing in pre-recorded video and saving your recording.

  • The Morning After: Meta gets fined $402 million

    The EU said the company mishandled children's private data in Instagram.

  • Google to launch Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 on Oct 6

    Google's new devices would be available for purchase from the launch day onwards at GoogleStore.com and at its physical stores in the New York City area, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the latest iteration of Google's custom mobile chip called Tensor. Google had offered a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch during its I/O event in May.