U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.69
    +14.74 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.73
    +13.47 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.98
    +126.14 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.76
    +7.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.51
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +14.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    +0.29 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6330
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2440
    -0.5860 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,875.75
    +1,328.07 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.45
    +30.76 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

'Alex Kidd in Miracle World' remake arrives on June 24th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Sega, Merge Games and Jankenteam have announced a release date for their remake of the classic Master System platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World. It's coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (on the Steam and Epic stores) and Nintendo Switch on June 24th and it'll cost $20.

It seems Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will offer more than just a slick, updated art style. There'll be new levels and modes (including a boss rush), along with "more fluid controls" and a remastered soundtrack with fresh music. If you catch the nostalgia bug while playing and yearn for the original version of the game, good news! You'll be able to switch between high-definition graphics and a classic eight-bit style whenever you like.

The latest trailer makes the game look like a faithful update — thankfully, it hangs on to the 1986 original's rock-paper-scissors sections. Playing Alex Kidd in Miracle World is one of my earliest gaming memories, so I'm looking forward to checking this out in a couple of months.

Recommended Stories

  • The best baby monitors for your home nursery

    Here's a list of the best baby monitors for your home nursery, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Arkane delays 'Deathloop' until September 14th

    The hotly anticipated first-person shooter was supposed to hit PS5 and PC on May 21st.

  • HMD revamps its Nokia smartphone lineup with six new affordable models

    HMD first made a name for itself by remaking a classic feature phone — and triggering an avalanche of hype in the process. The Finnish company has been dutifully churning out Nokia-branded smartphones ever since, but during an online launch event today, HMD was eager to prove that it's been up to more than business as usual. For one, those numbers-only model names are gone, replaced by three new smartphone ranges: the X, G, and C series. And to make getting connected even easier, the company is making an end-run around its usual carrier partners by lighting up an HMD-branded MVNO in the UK with a global roll-out to follow.

  • Apple and Epic lay out strategies for their upcoming court battle

    Apple and Epic have outlined their arguments in a lawsuit over App Store policies and competition.

  • 'Halo: Master Chief Collection' now supports keyboard and mouse on Xbox

    Halo: Master Chief Collection (MCC) Season 6 has arrived for Xbox and PC and a new patch has enabled a much anticipated feature on Xbox: mouse and keyboard support.

  • Warner Bros is going back to theater-first releases in 2022

    Movies like 'The Batman' won't hit HBO Max on the same day they arrive in theaters.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • MacBook and iPad production could face delays due to global chip shortage

    Apple has delayed the production of some MacBook and iPad models due to the global chip shortage affecting the electronics and automotive industries, according to Nikkei Asia.

  • Google's virtual I/O developer conference kicks off on May 18

    The show will kick off May 18 and will be hosted online only, as we continue to wait out the end of the pandemic. It will also be free to attend.

  • US blacklists Chinese supercomputer organizations over military support

    The US Commerce Department has put seven Chinese supercomputer organizations on its Entity List for contributing to China's military.

  • Sorry, judges, encrypted chat is not like a private thought

    A judge recently claimed that encrypted messages are similar to private thoughts. We, and the FBI, bed to differ.

  • Ziglu Offers UK Users 5% Interest on Bitcoin Investments

    Interest equivalent to an annual rate of 5% will be paid to users’ accounts on a weekly basis.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • Powell: Fed wants to see 1 million job gains for 'a string of months'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed would be encouraged if the economy extends the 1 million-a-month pace of job gains seen in March.

  • Indian IT’s mega offices will outlive the pandemic

    Some Indian IT companies are talking about permanently allowing certain roles to function remotely. So what will happen to their sprawling offices?

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.

  • Italy and Greece risk post-pandemic debt crunch

    Italy, Greece and other heavily indebted eurozone countries risk a financial crunch after the pandemic because of the cost of fighting Covid, analysts have warned. Mounting debts risk spooking investors and driving up borrowing costs once normal conditions resume, particularly if post-pandemic austerity sparks a new wave of political populism, according to M&G fund manager Eric Lonergan. Countries have been able to borrow hand over fist because the European Central Bank is buying €1.85 trillion (£1.6 trillion) of bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, while financial markets have backed spending to get through the lockdowns. Mr Lonergan said: “Europe is ironically vulnerable to recovery because it seems you only get temporary elimination of credit risk in European sovereigns when you are in an emergency, in which case the ECB underwrites your bond market. “The problem is that when you come out of an emergency, you are back to market forces in the bond market, and some of these numbers look really, really bad.”

  • Housing-Bubble Fear Spurs Canada to Weigh Tighter Mortgage Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s bank regulator is proposing tighter mortgage qualification rules to make it more difficult for home buyers to secure financing, a move aimed at cooling the nation’s booming real-estate market.The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it will setup a new benchmark interest rate used to determine whether people can qualify for insured mortgages. Home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%.“Sound residential mortgage underwriting is always important for the safety and stability of financial institutions,” Jeremy Rudin, head of the Ottawa-based agency, said in a statement. “Today it is more important than ever.”The move comes amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.The Canadian Real Estate Association calculates prices are up 17% nationally over the past 12 months. Twelve major markets -- or about one quarter of the total -- have posted price gains of more than 30%.Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay lauded the regulator’s move.“I’m encouraged that that is an implementable, short-term policy that does withdraw some borrowers who are stretching themselves too much with low rates into too large of a house,” McKay said on BNN Bloomberg television.The tighter qualification restrictions will reduce the buying power of households by about 4.5%, according to estimates by Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia.OSFI said housing market conditions “have the potential to put lenders at increased financial risk,” forcing regulators to take “proactive action.” The regulator said it will revisit the calibration of the qualifying rate at least once a year to ensure it remains appropriate. The plan is to implement the changes on June 1, after consultations.The move impacts the uninsured mortgage space that is overseen by OSFI. The federal government is in charge of mortgage qualification for insured mortgages. There was no indication in the statement that the government planned to follow the move, and requests for comment from the finance department weren’t immediately returned.One unintended consequence could be to temporarily accelerate the market as buyers rush in before the changes are implemented.“We may well see an even hotter spring housing market as a consequence to OSFI’s move,” Holt said by email. “We’ll get more pulled-forward demand.”Paul Taylor, head of Mortgage Professionals Canada, an industry group, said he’s skeptical the move will make much of a difference given high levels of investors entering the market who won’t be impacted.“Even with these measures in place I don’t think you’re going to see the housing market really calm down,” Taylor said.(Updates with with RBC comment in 6th paragraph, impact on buying power in 8th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.