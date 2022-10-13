U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,593.50
    +5.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,305.00
    +44.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,841.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.60
    +0.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.80
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.53
    -0.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1075
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7910
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,022.41
    -78.56 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.85
    -2.87 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,801.55
    -24.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Alex Therapeutics presents results from digital therapeutic pilot study showing nearly 50% reduction in anxiety

·4 min read

  • The Digital Therapeutic (DTx) was developed by DTx leader Alex Therapeutics using the proprietary "Alex DTx Platform"[1] in partnership with Vicore Pharma

  • In the study patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and anxiety were given the DTx

  • Safety, functionality, and user experience were all studied and found positive

  • Average reduction in anxiety, GAD-7*, was 4.2 points

  • Pivotal phase of study is to be launched in Q4, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Therapeutics is a DTx Software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) manufacturer developing and licensing digital app-based therapies for multiple indications. Today they announce positive results from the pilot phase of a clinical study[2] for one of their digital therapies treating anxiety in patients with the rare disease IPF. Using GAD-7, anxiety symptoms were shown to have been reduced by an average of 4.2 points, a 49% reduction.

The Pilot study was a 4-week, single-arm, decentralized, open-label clinical investigation in 10 patients with self-reported anxiety related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The primary objective of the study was to test the functionality, user experience, and safety of the DTx, which were all found to be positive.

Additionally, the trial provided encouraging early indications of efficacy. The patient-reported Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7*) results showed an average score reduction of 4.2. A reduction in the GAD-7 score of  ≥2 points is regarded as clinically meaningful. These results, together with the safety, functionality, and user experience indications suggest that the DTx could serve as a reliable resource for addressing the psychological impact of living with IPF.

"We're very pleased with these early efficacy results for one of our anxiety Digital Therapeutics'. Even though the patient population is small it's a positive indication heading into the next phase of the clinical trial. Digital Therapeutics have tremendous potential for treating depressive and anxiety symptoms in somatic diseases and we look forward to continuing our work in the space." says John Drakenberg, CEO & co-founder of Alex Therapeutics.

The full DTx, Almee, to which patients in this pilot were given limited access, has been developed by Alex Therapeutics in collaboration with Vicore Pharma, an innovative clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Vicore Pharma will have an exclusive license to commercialize the Almee™  DTx, starting in the US.

"We're pleased with these results and working with Alex; co-collaboration on a DTx is complex but it has been a successful partnership. We look forward to the pivotal phase and being one step closer to providing another resource for people with PF." said Jessica Shull, Head of Digital Therapeutics at Vicore.

The pivotal phase of the clinical study will be initiated during Q4 of 2022. The full DTx, Almee™, will then undergo a US-based 9-week, randomized, controlled, parallel-group decentralized clinical investigation that will include 250 patients with all forms of pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

Alex announced strategic commercial partnership with Pfizer earlier in 2022

Earlier in 2022 Alex Therapeutics announced a strategic commercial partnership with world-leading pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The companies are collaborating to provide evidence-based, clinically validated digital therapeutics to patients, starting in Germany.

Read the full press release here

About Almee

Almee is a Digital Therapeutic (DTx) developed by Alex Therapeutics in collaboration with Vicore Pharma. DTx products are medical devices subject to national regulations requiring clinical evidence. Almee™ is a digital Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, based on traditional CBT methodologies, specifically conceived and designed for the Pulmonary Fibrosis community.

About Alex Therapeutics

Alex Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics (DTx) company that partners with pharmaceutical companies to create and license digital therapies. With the proven "Alex DTx Platform", expertise in patient-centric design, and evidence-based psychology, Alex Therapeutics is uniquely positioned to deliver safe and effective DTx Software-as-a-medical-devices (SaMDs) to the global market. The company has treated tens of thousands of patients, has clinically validated products, as well as overwhelmingly positive patient and partner testimonials. For more information, visit www.alextherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Alex Therapeutics
Sebastian Blendow, COO & CFO
Upplandsgatan 7, 11123 Stockholm, Sweden
E-Mail: press@alextherapeutics.com
Number: +46 708 22 11 57

Website: www.alextherapeutics.com

For inquiries regarding partnerships, please contact:

Gergana Almquist, Ph.D., Global Partnership Manager
E-mail: partner@alextherapeutics.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore is an innovative Swedish clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating life-changing treatments in diseases there the Angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) has a central role for the disease pathology. The company currently has four development programs, VP01, VP02, VP03, and VP04. VP01 aims to develop the substance C21 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary artery hypertension (PAH). VP02 is a new formulation and delivery route of thalidomide and focuses on the underlying disease and the severe cough associated with IPF. The VP03 program develops new AT2 receptor agonists. VP04 develops a clinically validated digital therapeutic for PF patients.

The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com.

Read the full Vicore Press release here 

*About GAD 7

GAD-7 is a self-administered patient questionnaire used as a screening tool and severity measure for generalised anxiety disorder (GAD). Spitzer RL, Kroenke K, Williams JB, et al; A brief measure for assessing generalized anxiety disorder: the GAD-7. Arch Intern Med. 2006 May 22;166(10):1092-7.

[1] https://www.alextherapeutics.com/dtx-platform

[2] NCT05330312

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21311/3647384/1637906.pdf

Pressrelease (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alex-therapeutics-presents-results-from-digital-therapeutic-pilot-study-showing-nearly-50-reduction-in-anxiety-301648225.html

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • Moderna and Merck enter joint venture to develop cancer vaccine

    Pharmaceutical manufacturers Moderna and Merck are partnering together to develop a cancer vaccine.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $12.88, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of CPI Inflation Report; Investors Avoid This Mistake

    Stocks were quiet Wednesday, as investors avoided rallying into the CPI inflation report. EV plays Albemarle and Aehr Test Systems dived.

  • 10 Fallen Growth Stocks Will Make You Up To 113% Richer, Analysts Say

    Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Equities Under Pressure Ahead of Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extended declines as caution prevailed before awaited highly anticipated US inflation data later Thursday. The dollar edged higher.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseEuropean stocks fell for a s

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation

  • Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we shall discuss the top 12 picks in Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American financier and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 80% and 91%, According to Wall Street

    Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.

  • Rejoice: we may be very close to Fed capitulation

    Warnings about monetary overkill by central banks are growing louder. This time the insurgency is coming from within America's New Keynesian elite.

  • These 2 Stocks Gave Investors a Nice Surprise Wednesday

    Investors have been scared of high inflation for a long time, and traders apparently didn't want to have a lot of exposure to the stock market heading into Thursday morning's release of the September Consumer Price Index. After having spent most of the day in positive territory, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again set fresh closing lows for the year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) moved modestly lower as well. Amid the turbulent market, though, there were a couple of stocks that gave investors positive surprises.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Why Roblox Stock Bounced 5% Today

    Online gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a hit with kid gamers, but with Wall Street -- not so much. Roblox stock was shocked yesterday when Barclays bank initiated coverage with an underweight rating (i.e., sell), sending the shares down more than 6% at one point. Today, Roblox's ride higher continued, and as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the shares were up 5.7%.

  • Microsoft Teams up With Apple (This Might Just Be the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.