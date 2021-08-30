U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.81
    +19.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.88
    -12.27 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    +0.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9060
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,635.02
    -206.87 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.60
    +24.74 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Alex Tievsky, DPM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Tievsky, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Podiatry for his excellent work in the Medical field and in recognition of his work at Tievsky Podiatry LLC.

Alex Tievsky is being recognized for his seven years of exceptional work in the medical field at his two private practices in New Jersey and New York. Throughout his years of practice, he has become renowned as one of the country's top surgeons for minimally invasive collapsed arches surgeries.

Dr. Tievsky knew from a young age that he wanted to go into the Medical profession. When he was in high school, his grandmother needed to have a leg amputation procedure due to diabetes, which inspired Dr. Tievsky to choose Podiatric Medicine as his specialty. He has been working at his two private practices, Tievsky Podiatry LLC, for seven years. He works out of a location in Paramus, NJ, at 15-01 Broadway Suite #10B, and in New York City, NY at 18 E. 41st St. Suite 1406.

In his daily practice, Dr. Tievsky treats a wide array of common and complex foot problems, such as bunions, hammertoes, corns, calluses, heel pain, warts, ingrown nails, fungus, neuropathy, plantar warts, surgeries, foot and ankle pain, Achilles tendinitis, diabetic foot care, and custom orthotics. Outside of his private practices, he is a well-known speaker who lectures about surgical techniques to doctors both locally and internationally.

In pursuit of his career, Dr. Tievsky attended Hunter College, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Biochemistry. He then graduated from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in 2011 with his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree. Following that, Dr. Tievsky completed a three-year Podiatric Medicine and Surgery residency, with additional certification in Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery, at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in 2014. He worked within 5 North Shore LIJ system Hospitals during this time, where he gained vast experience in treating foot issues from warts to reconstructive surgery to severe trauma. During this time, he also treated patients at two wound healing centers, where he provided Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatments and Skin Grafts for patients with complex wounds. He received board certifications from the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Awarded for his extensive work in the Podiatry field, he was awarded the "Center of Excellence" award from Gramedica for his work implanting HyproCure stents.

In his spare time, Dr. Tievsky enjoys spending time with his two children, ages 4 and 10, and his wife, who is a Primary Care Physician.

For more information, visit www.njnyfoot.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alex-tievsky-dpm-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301365335.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists debate the need for booster shots

    If boosters aren't needed, will vaccine makers suffer? Experts weigh in.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • Early polls & surveys show there’s about a 25% likelihood that parents are going to vaccinate their kids: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress. Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology. PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implan

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Butterfly Networks Right Now

    If so, Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY) could be right up your alley. Right now, medical imaging services are a lot more expensive than they need to be. The Butterfly iQ+ carries a list price of just $1,999, so it would be no surprise if it rapidly becomes more popular than General Electric's (NYSE: GE) Vscan Air, the current market-share leader in this niche.

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • COVID SCIENCE-More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Dupixent Becomes First Biologic To Show Benefit In Infant Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

    A Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) for treating children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met its primary and secondary endpoints. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) are jointly developing dupilumab for many diseases. The data showed Dupixent, when added to standard of care topical corticosteroids (TCS), significantly reduced overall disease severity and improved skin clearance, itch, and health-related quality

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That s

  • Anti-mask rally organizer Caleb Wallace dies of COVID in Texas, his pregnant wife says

    “Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds.”

  • Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

    Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

  • South Africa detects new coronavirus variant, still studying its mutations

    South African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant with multiple mutations but are yet to establish whether it is more contagious or able to overcome the immunity provided by vaccines or prior infection. The new variant, known as C.1.2, was first detected in May and has now spread to most South African provinces and to seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, according to research which is yet to be peer-reviewed. It contains many mutations associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralising antibodies, but they occur in a different mix and scientists are not yet sure how they affect the behaviour of the virus.

  • Aspiring Model With Lymphedema “Vows” To Never Amputate 100lb Leg Despite Negativity From Online Trolls

    Geter lives with lymphedema -- a long-term condition that causes the swelling of excessive fluids within her body's soft tissue on the left side.