Alexa will now speak louder if it detects a lot of background noise

Amazon has rolled out a new feature for Alexa that can make sure you hear what the voice assistant says even while the TV's on or while people are talking. According to The Verge, the new feature called Adaptive Volume will make Alexa speak louder if it detects a lot of ambient noise. The goal, the company told the publication, is for you to be able to hear the voice assistant's responses over the noise in your home or office. If you're outside the US, though, you won't be able to give it a try just yet — The Verge says it's only available for US customers at the moment.

The publication tested the feature using an Echo Dot that's right next to a desktop PC with a spinning fan and found its performance inconsistent. Alexa responded in a louder than usual voice at times, but other times it replied in its usual volume. It's possible that the company is still fine-tuning the feature before making it available in other regions. The Verge has also noted that Amazon didn't say whether Adaptive Volume can also make the voice assistant respond in a quieter voice if it detects almost no ambient noise. Alexa has long had a "whisper mode," however, which can make it respond in a softer voice when you whisper commands to it.

If you're in the US and want to give Adaptive Volume a try, simply activate it by saying "Alexa, turn on adaptive volume."