Alexa can tell you when your security camera detects a person or package

Amazon is rolling out a feature that will allow Alexa to tell you when a supported security camera or video doorbell detects a person or a package. If you activate the announcements, you can receive an alert from the Alexa mobile app, hear a notification from an Echo speaker and/or view a live video feed on Echo Show, Fire TV or a Fire tablet.

The feature is compatible with Alexa routines. So, when your camera or doorbell spots a package or a person, you can automatically turn on a floodlight, activate a smart lock or trigger a custom Alexa greeting. It's worth noting that person and package detection are only available on Ring devices if you have a Ring Protect subscription, which starts at $3 per month.

Alexa person detection alerts are available starting today on all Ring video doorbells and cameras that have Work with Alexa support. Abode Iota and Outdoor cameras will be supported in the near future. Amazon says the feature is even coming soon to some Google devices. It'll work with the battery-powered Google Nest Cam (whether outdoor or indoor), the wired indoor Nest Cam, Nest Cam with floodlight and the battery-powered Nest Doorbell.

As for package detection announcements, those are now available for Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the 2020 model of the Ring Video Doorbell. Abode Iota and Outdoor cameras will support the feature soon. Amazon also announced an Object Detection Sensor API so developers can enable person or package detection Alexa announcements for other compatible cameras.

If you have a supported Ring device and want to use these features, you'll need to switch on Smart Alerts in the Ring app and Camera Events in the Alexa app. You an set up routines and custom voice announcements in the Alexa app as well.