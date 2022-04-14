Alexa devices now support TuneIn Premium radio streaming

TuneIn is bringing its paid service to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. You'll be able to access TuneIn Premium content such as live sports from any Alexa smart speaker or display.

You'll be able to listen to MLB, NHL and college sports games featuring your favorite team simply by saying "Alexa, listen to sports." TuneIn Premium also offers more than 600 commercial-free radio stations, and you won't hear pre-roll ads for the tens of thousands of other radio stations on the platform. Additionally, you'll be able to listen to ad-free news.