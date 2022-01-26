Alexander’s Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its fourth quarter and full year earnings release on Monday, February 14, 2022, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.



Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 50274904. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:

GARY HANSEN

(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially impact the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



