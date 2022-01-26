U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.90
    +78.45 (+1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,679.78
    +382.05 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,921.52
    +382.22 (+2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.25
    +33.21 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.85
    +2.25 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.20
    -22.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3570
    +0.4910 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,107.02
    +875.22 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.28
    +18.47 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Alexander’s Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander's, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VNO
  • VNO-PL
  • VNO-PM
  • VNO-PN
  • VNO-PO
  • VNORP
  • ALX

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) today announced that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its fourth quarter and full year earnings release on Monday, February 14, 2022, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 50274904. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:
GARY HANSEN
(201) 587-8541

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially impact the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Boeing stock bumps up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Boeing and how the stock is reacting.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • DraftKings stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how DraftKings stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company on the outlook for sports betting amid the NFL playoffs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed down 4.5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings is all but dead. Nvidia may abandon the deal, said Bloomberg, and SoftBank -- Arm's seller -- is already contemplating putting Arm up for an initial public offering instead. When Nvidia announced its intention to purchase Arm back in September 2020, the company explained that it would meet 70% of its $40 billion purchase price by paying in shares.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidTech Giants Rall

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged in Early Trading Today

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened higher on Wednesday. After two days of volatile trading, investors and traders appeared to be in a more upbeat mood while awaiting the results of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting. It has been a wild week for shares of early-stage growth companies, including those of Rivian and other electric vehicle makers.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Boeing Stock Falls After Q4 Miss, Charges On 787, KC-46 Programs

    Boeing's Q4 results fell short of expectations as it saw charges on its 787 Dreamliner and KC-46 programs. Boeing stock fell early Wednesday.

  • Intel Reports Earnings After the Close. Here’s What to Expect.

    Intel and other personal-computer-related stocks are getting a boost from the strong financial results reported late Tuesday from Microsoft.

  • AT&T Is Firing on All Cylinders. It Needs to Get Past Spinoff Uncertainty.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Tech stocks: ‘There’s clearly a buy signal’ amid the sell-off, strategist says

    JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management partner and portfolio manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings, software stocks, and the outlook for tech as the Fed prepares its policy decision today.

  • Abbott Labs Crushes Quarterly Views On Strong Covid Tests, But Shares Fall On Weak Outlook

    Abbott Laboratories beat fourth-quarter views and reported $2.3 billion in Covid test sales. But ABT stock fell on weak 2022 guidance.

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon