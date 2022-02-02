U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Alexander Argento Joins BLDUP as Sr. Business Development Executive

BLDUP, Inc.
·2 min read

Alexander Argento Joins BLDUP

Alexander Argento Joins BLDUP
Alexander Argento Joins BLDUP

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an explosive year of growth in 2021, BLDUP - the real estate market intelligence platform - has announced the hiring of Alexander Argento as a Business Development Executive.

An alumnus of Oglethorpe University, Alex previously served as Senior Vice President of Vidaris/Socotec USA. Overseeing New England operations at Socotec, Alex's work includes projects such as the Millennium Tower, Hub on Causeway, and 101 & 121 Seaport Boulevard in Boston as well as the MGM City Center Project in Las Vegas.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to work with Mr. Alexander Argento," said BLDUP Founder and CEO Noah Coughlin. "It is not often that a construction professional transitions from a technical services platform to a cloud-based data platform (SaaS), and this is one of those unique instances. Not only will Alex bring a strong understanding of building professional relationships and lead generation within the Architectural/Engineering/Construction and Real Estate communities, his skills as a business operator successfully contributed to building a business on a national scale, and BLDUP and our clients will benefit from his experience. This combination of background and experience makes Alex a bluechip acquisition for BLDUP, and we are excited to have him lead our team to new heights."

"It is with incredible enthusiasm that I join the BLDUP team," said Mr. Argento. "As a business development professional in the Architectural/Engineering/Contracting/Real Estate space, there has not been a technology that speaks our market's unique language, provides focused market analytics and collaboratively helps to build an actional sales pipeline. BLDUP does. I join an amazing team and look forward to sharing this technology with you."

Alex joins a growing roster of talented, experienced professionals at BLDUP as the company continues to add value to real estate and construction organizations throughout the development, design and construction industry.

About BLDUP: BLDUP is the data-driven platform that connects real estate companies to construction. With a laser focus on the forward supply, BLDUP provides the most accurate and timely information on new construction projects and stakeholders' market movements.

For business inquiries - Alexander Argento: alex@bldup.com

For media inquiries - Meghan Doherty: meghan@bldup.com; Greg Miller: greg@bldup.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


