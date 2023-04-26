U.S. markets closed

Alexander & Baldwin Second Quarter 2023 Dividend Authorized

HONOLULU, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) approved a second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.22 (twenty-two cents) per share. The dividend is payable on July 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2023.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
investorrelations@abhi.com

