Alexander S. Kroll Named Chief Lending Officer of The Victory Bank

The Victory Bank
·2 min read
In this article:
  • VTYB
The Victory Bank
The Victory Bank

Alex Kroll

Alex Kroll, Chief Lending Officer
Alex Kroll, Chief Lending Officer

LIMERICK, Pa., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander (Alex) Kroll has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer of The Victory Bank.

Kroll, most recently President of the Bank’s central region, will now serve as a member of the executive management team and assist with the overall administration, growth, and profitability of the Bank. He will direct the Bank’s overall loan portfolio, manage a team of talented lenders, and adhere to Bank and Federal policies and procedures while providing long-term portfolio growth. Kroll brings strong leadership and over 35 years of experience in the banking industry. He understands the importance of consistently serving clients’ needs with fairness, good advice, convenience, integrity, and respect.

“Our company is fortunate to have a person with Alex’s experience, attitude, and qualifications to serve in this important position. We are confident he will do an excellent job,” stated Bank Leader, Joseph Major.

His senior management experience spans over thirty-five years; Kroll has formerly served as Vice President, Sovereign Bank, Philadelphia, PA; Senior Vice President and Regional Executive, Omni National Bank, Plymouth Meeting, PA; Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, Allegiance Bank of North America, Bala Cynwyd, PA; Vice President and Senior Lender, Commerce Bank, Philadelphia, PA; Senior Vice President, Royal Bank of Pennsylvania, Narberth, PA.

A resident of Wayne, PA, Kroll has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Management and received the Distinguished Honors Award from Eastern College, St. Davids, Pennsylvania. He graduated with Distinction from the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Kroll is also a Board member of Bankers Settlement Service, a member of the PA Bankers Lending Advisory Committee, and a member of the Pottstown Economic Development Loan Committee.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender offering high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available at VictoryBank.com or call 610-948-9000. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:
Kelly Taylor, AVP
Executive Assistant
Investor Relations
610-948-9000
ktaylor@victorybank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5a1371e-048f-443f-9980-e3a31113347d


