Alexanderwerk Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:ALX) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Alexanderwerk's (FRA:ALX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.4% over the past week. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Alexanderwerk's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexanderwerk is:

23% = €4.6m ÷ €20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Alexanderwerk's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Alexanderwerk has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Despite this, Alexanderwerk's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Alexanderwerk's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 0.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Alexanderwerk's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Alexanderwerk Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (implying that the company keeps only 41% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Alexanderwerk's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Alexanderwerk has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 56% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Alexanderwerk has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Alexanderwerk's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

