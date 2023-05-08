Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALX), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alexanderwerk:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = €7.0m ÷ (€37m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Alexanderwerk has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Alexanderwerk's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Alexanderwerk, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Alexanderwerk Tell Us?

In terms of Alexanderwerk's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 59%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Alexanderwerk's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Alexanderwerk is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 51% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Alexanderwerk (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

