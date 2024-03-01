Do Alexanderwerk's (FRA:ALXA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alexanderwerk (FRA:ALXA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Alexanderwerk's Improving Profits

Alexanderwerk has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Alexanderwerk's EPS grew from €1.17 to €2.09, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 79%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Alexanderwerk is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.8 percentage points to 29%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Alexanderwerk is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €54m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Alexanderwerk Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Alexanderwerk followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold €11m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 21% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Alexanderwerk Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Alexanderwerk's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Alexanderwerk very closely. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Alexanderwerk , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of German companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

