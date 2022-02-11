U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alexandra Bridge currently has a 27-tonne load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to an ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa that started on January 28, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic during the following period:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • Saturday, February 12, at 7 am to Monday, February 14, at 6 am, the Ottawa- and Gatineau-bound lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic, as well as the boardwalk.

During this period, pedestrians and cyclists will be directed to the centre lane.

PSPC also wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic, except on:

  • Monday, February 14, to Friday, February 18, from 6 to 10 am, during which time the Ottawa-bound lane will be open to vehicular traffic.

The boardwalk will be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

