Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alexandra Bridge currently has a 27-tonne load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to the ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic during the following period:

From Saturday, February 19, at 7 am, to Monday, February 21, at 6 am, the Ottawa and Gatineau-bound lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic. The boardwalk will also be closed.

During this period, pedestrians and cyclists will be directed to the centre lane.

Also, PSPC wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic, except on:

Monday, February 21, to Friday, February 25, from 6 to 10 am, during which time the Ottawa‑bound lane will be open to vehicular traffic and the boardwalk will be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

