Alexandra Bridge Replacement Project - Public Comment Period and Virtual Information Sessions on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - What is happening?

Public Services and Procurement Canada, in collaboration with the National Capital Commission, is proposing the Alexandra Bridge Replacement Project, which spans the Ottawa River between Ottawa, Ontario, and Gatineau, Quebec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83444). The summary of the initial project description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Agency by writing to Alexandra@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until April 24, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the initial project description.

English Sessions

April 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST

April 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST

French Sessions

April 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST

April 13, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST

If interested, we invite you to register on SimpleSurvey at least 48 hours in advance to the session. For more information on how to attend a session, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

Public Services and Procurement Canada, in collaboration with the National Capital Commission, is proposing the construction and operation, including maintenance of an interprovincial bridge that would span the Ottawa River between Ottawa, Ontario, and Gatineau, Quebec. As proposed, the Alexandra Bridge Replacement Project would replace the existing Royal Alexandra Interprovincial Bridge that connects Sussex Drive and Des Allumettières Boulevard with a new four-lane bridge. The new bridge would support vehicular traffic (two lanes), active transportation (one lane), and public transit (one lane).

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website at canada.ca/iaac.

