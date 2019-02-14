U.S. Markets close in 1 hr 45 mins

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Declares Victory after Amazon Yanks HQ2 from New York

Josiah Wilmoth
US House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time in declaring victory after Amazon backed out of a $3 billion deal that would have seen the Jeff Bezos-led tech conglomerate establish its much-coveted HQ2 in New York.

Writing on Twitter, the freshman congresswoman said that the grassroots campaign to kick Amazon out of Queens had demonstrated that “anything is possible.”

She said:

“Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.”

    Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

    Edited Transcript of SWMA.ST earnings conference call or presentation 13-Feb-19 1:00pm GMT

    Swedish Match reported increased shipment volumes for snus in Sweden, Norway and the U.S. for moist snuff in the U.S. and for ZYN and nicotine pouches in all markets. While the fourth quarter financial performance of this product segment was reasonably consistent with its third quarter performance with sales and operating profit of 16% and 18%, respectively, the underlying performance softened somewhat relative to the third quarter. Looking specifically at Scandinavia, reported shipment volumes grew by 5% and by only 1% on an underlying organic basis.

    Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

    Edited Transcript of GMEXICOB.MX earnings conference call or presentation 12-Feb-19 7:00pm GMT

    Octavio J. Ornelas Esquinca, Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. - Chief Financial & Administrative Officer of Mexico Projects and Developments - Infrastructure Div. Thank you very much, Fernando. Good afternoon, everyone.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 12.5%
    Motley Fool

    Why Plug Power Stock Popped 12.5%

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were off to the races this morning, and as of 12:30 p.m. EST, have already made a 12.5% gain. Over on StreetInsider.com, for example, where they make a living parsing the pops and drops of stocks, and explaining what (or who) caused them, Plug Power's stock price surge didn't go unnoticed -- a 12.5% bump is pretty hard to miss. No one has upgraded (or downgraded) Plug Power stock, nor even adjusted a price target.

  • Europe's Biggest Fund Manager Does More With Less
    Bloomberg

    Europe's Biggest Fund Manager Does More With Less

    Net outflows of 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the final three months of last year were dwarfed by almost 44 billion euros of market losses as stock markets sank around the world, leaving Amundi's assets under management little-changed at the end of 2018 at 1.4 trillion euros. DWS Group GmbH, the German asset manager spun out of Deutsche Bank AG last year, saw 22 billion euros depart last year. At Standard Life Aberdeen Plc, 16.6 billion pounds ($21.4 billion) left the building in the first half alone. Amundi Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier still fell short of his pledge to gather at least 50 billion euros of extra assets under management each year — but investors have good reason to overlook that for now.

  • Amazon has a big problem now that it has scrapped plans for a New York City headquarters
    Yahoo Finance

    Amazon has a big problem now that it has scrapped plans for a New York City headquarters

    To support its ambitious future of signing up more corporate clients for its Amazon Web Services and offering Prime members same-day delivery, Amazon will need more high-skilled tech workers than ever before. Unfortunately, those well-paid workers will not come from New York City, at least right now. The internet and cloud services beast said Thursday it will pull out of its New York City development project after significant outcry from locals and various other parties fearing big rent hikes and epic wage inflation.

  • Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of copying her 2016 campaign slogan
    Fox Business Videos

    Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of copying her 2016 campaign slogan

    FBN's Kennedy discusses how former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of copying her 2016 slogan “Stronger Together.

  • Canada Goose Earnings Hot But Stock Is Cooked
    Investor's Business Daily

    Canada Goose Earnings Hot But Stock Is Cooked

    Canada Goose reported better-than-expected earnings and sales in the critical holiday third quarter for the premium parka retailer. Canada Goose stock fell sharply in afternoon trade. Estimates: Wall Street expected Canada Goose earnings per share to rise 26% to 58 cents for fiscal Q3, according to Zacks Investment Research.

  • Why Coca-Cola Stock Was Sliding Today
    Motley Fool

    Why Coca-Cola Stock Was Sliding Today

    So what Coca-Cola's underlying business showed solid growth in the fourth quarter as organic revenue, which strips out the effects of divestitures, acquisitions, and currency exchange, increased 5%. However, reported revenue fell 6% to $7.06 billion in the quarter due to the company's bottler refranchising initiatives and currency headwinds, but that figure still topped Coca-Cola's consensus analyst estimate of $7.03 billion. The increase in organic sales was mostly driven by higher prices and a positive change in sales mix as concentrate sales were up 1% and unit case volume was flat.

  • Why Six Flags Entertainment's Shares Plunged 16.7% Today
    Motley Fool

    Why Six Flags Entertainment's Shares Plunged 16.7% Today

    Shares of theme park company Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) dropped as much as 16.7% in trading Thursday after the company reported fourth quarter 2018 results. There was an unfavorable revenue adjustment of $15 million due to delays in the opening of a theme park in China. The revenue miss seems to have alarmed investors, but this was Six Flags' ninth consecutive year of record results.

  • Why New Gold Stock Is Getting Hammered Today
    Motley Fool

    Why New Gold Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of New Gold (NYSEMKT: NGD) sold off on Thursday, plunging more than 20% by 11 a.m. EST after the gold mining company reported its fourth-quarter results as well as its outlook for 2019. New Gold had previously reported that it produced 97,428 ounces of gold during the quarter, including 77,202 from its Rainy River mine in Canada, bringing its full-year total to 315,483 ounces. Today, it filled investors in on its financial results, highlighted by adjusted net earnings, which came in at $22.7 million, or $0.04 per share.

  • Here's Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Beaten Down Today
    Motley Fool

    Here's Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Beaten Down Today

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), a clinical-stage biotech developing new cancer therapies, are sliding after the company announced pricing details for a convertible debt offering. In January, Inovio Pharmaceuticals began a human proof-of-concept study with the first of what could be many new treatments that deliver encoded DNA to cells so they can create therapeutic antibodies on their own.

  • Cannabis Stocks Fall before Canopy Growth's Earnings
    Market Realist

    Cannabis Stocks Fall before Canopy Growth's Earnings

    Cannabis Stocks Fall before Canopy Growth's EarningsCannabis stocks Before Canopy Growth's (WEED) (CGC) earnings, most cannabis stocks fell. Canopy Growth fell nearly 1.6% at 11:45 PM EST on February 14.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Boomed Nearly 13% Today
    Motley Fool

    Why Bloom Energy Stock Boomed Nearly 13% Today

    This morning, Raymond James -- one of the investment bankers that originally brought Bloom Energy public at an IPO price of $15 a share last year -- announced it is upgrading the stock to outperform. Raymond James also assigned the shares a target price of (wait for it) $13 -- $2 below what the analyst figured it was worth at a minimum just seven months ago. So what Raymond James cited Bloom's plummeting stock price as a key reason for its recommendation.

  • U.S.-China trade negotiations 'extends the uncertainty' for the markets
    Yahoo Finance Video

    U.S.-China trade negotiations 'extends the uncertainty' for the markets

    Alicia Levine, BNY Mellon Investment Management Chief Market Strategist, says that the 60 day extension in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China "extends the uncertainty" in the markets. Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous speaks to her.

    InvestorPlace

    Akamai Technologies Earnings: AKAM Stock Dips as CFO Retires, EPS Beat

    Akamai Technologies earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM) were unveiled late in the day on Tuesday and the company posted solid results that included a profit and revenue beat, although the cloud service provider's results were overshadowed by the announcement that one of its leaders will be calling it a day. On an adjusted basis, Akamai Technologies brought in earnings of $1.07 per share, which was stronger than the $1 per share that the Wall Street consensus estimate called for, according to data compiled by FactSet. The cloud service provider added that its revenue for the period amounted to $713.4 million, an 8.3% improvement over the $658.5 million the company amassed during the year-ago quarter.

  • Why The Airbus A380 Is Flying Into The Sunset While Boeing's 747 Lives On
    Investor's Business Daily

    Why The Airbus A380 Is Flying Into The Sunset While Boeing's 747 Lives On

    Production on the Airbus A380 superjumbo jet will end, and deliveries will stop in 2021 after Airbus renegotiated an order with Emirates, the largest A380 customer. Emirates slashed its Airbus A380 order to 14 jets from 53. Trouble reaching a deal with engine makers — Rolls-Royce as well as an alliance of General Electric and United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney aviation — reportedly helped ground the Emirates A380 deal.

    MarketWatch

    MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson's stock to be delisted at the open, and the company won't fight it

    MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc.'s stock (hmny) will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the suspension of trading effective at Wednesday's open. The stock will be eligible for trade in the OTC Markets system, under the ticker symbol "HMNY." The company had initially received a delisting notice in December, given that the stock failed to maintain the minimum $1.00 bid price, which the company appealed. Helios & Matheson has 15 days to request the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council to review the panel's decision, but the company said it doesn't plan to appeal the determination at this time.

  • Why SVMK Shares Plunged Today
    Motley Fool

    Why SVMK Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) have plunged today, down by 17% as of 11:50 a.m. EST, after the company announced fourth-quarter earnings results. The SurveyMonkey parent also said CFO and COO Tim Maly would be leaving the company. The company said paying users grew 7% to nearly 647,000, which SurveyMonkey attributed to sales of enterprise products and adoption of self-serve Team plans.

  • Zebra Technologies Earnings, Guidance Strong; Stock Clears Buy Point
    Investor's Business Daily

    Zebra Technologies Earnings, Guidance Strong; Stock Clears Buy Point

    Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) on Thursday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. Early Thursday, Zebra stock broke out to a buy zone and record high. The Lincolnshire, Ill.-based maker of asset tracking technology earned an adjusted $3.10 a share on sales of $1.14 billion in the December quarter.

  • Neptune Technologies (NEPT) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
    Motley Fool

    Neptune Technologies (NEPT) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

    At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Neptune Wellness Solutions 2019 third-quarter earnings conference call. Mr. Mario Paradis, you may begin your conference. As mentioned, the purpose of today's call is to review our financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 and to give an update on our business operations.

  • This Suspect Pot Stock Is Really Getting Its Act Together
    Motley Fool

    This Suspect Pot Stock Is Really Getting Its Act Together

    Emerald Health has lagged its peers for some time One such company that's received little respect from Wall Street is British Columbia-based grower Emerald Health Therapeutics (NASDAQOTH: EMHTF). At a market cap of $372 million as of the end of trading on Monday, Feb. 11, it's the lowest-valued grower that's expected to hit at least 100,000 kilograms in peak annual production. Emerald Health's big break came in 2017 when it formed a 50-50 joint venture with Village Farms International (NASDAQOTH: VFFIF), known as Pure Sunfarms.

  • Will Energy Transfer's Earnings Growth Continue in Q4?
    Market Realist

    Will Energy Transfer's Earnings Growth Continue in Q4?

    Will Energy Transfer s Earnings Growth Continue in Q4? Energy Transfer Energy Transfer (ET) is expected to report its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings on February 20.

  • SunPower's Loss Widened, Revenues Fell 15% in 2018
    Market Realist

    SunPower's Loss Widened, Revenues Fell 15% in 2018

    SunPower's Loss Widened, Revenues Fell 15% in 2018SunPower SunPower (SPWR) reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results on February 13. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the quarter ending December

  • AstraZeneca Earnings Beat Views; Company Says It's 'Returned To Growth'
    Investor's Business Daily

    AstraZeneca Earnings Beat Views; Company Says It's 'Returned To Growth'

    AstraZeneca earnings and revenue crushed fourth-quarter expectations, as the company said sales will accelerate in 2019. AstraZeneca stock surged Thursday on the news. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot confirmed that "AstraZeneca has returned to growth." In the fourth quarter, revenue popped 14% in constant currency to $6.42 billion, beating forecasts for $6.16 billion.

  • Yeti Earnings Top; Recent IPO Breaks Out To Buy Zone
    Investor's Business Daily

    Yeti Earnings Top; Recent IPO Breaks Out To Buy Zone

    IPO stock Yeti reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings early Thursday. The high-end outdoor drinkware and cooler maker also guided above analyst estimates for Yeti earnings and revenue in 2019. Estimates: Wall Street expected Yeti earnings per share of 33 cents and revenue of $237 million, according to Zacks Investment Research.