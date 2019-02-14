Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Declares Victory after Amazon Yanks HQ2 from New York

US House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time in declaring victory after Amazon backed out of a $3 billion deal that would have seen the Jeff Bezos-led tech conglomerate establish its much-coveted HQ2 in New York.
Writing on Twitter, the freshman congresswoman said that the grassroots campaign to kick Amazon out of Queens had demonstrated that “anything is possible.”
She said:
“Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.”
