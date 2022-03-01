U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,353.50
    -14.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,694.00
    -146.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,183.75
    -44.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.40
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.40
    +4.68 (+4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    +17.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0056 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7750
    -0.0640 (-3.48%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +3.77 (+13.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9080
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,502.58
    +6,455.55 (+16.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.61
    +137.87 (+15.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.58
    -68.67 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $1.15 per Common Share for 1Q22, for an Aggregate of $4.54 per Common Share for the 12 Months Ending March 31, 2022, Up 24 Cents, or 6 Percent, Over the 12 Months Ended March 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARE

PASADENA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending March 31, 2022, of $4.54 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.

The dividend allows the company to share its continued high-quality, strong and increasing net cash provided by operating activities with its common shareholders while it retains significant cash provided by operating activities for reinvestment into its highly leased pipeline of development and redevelopment of new Class A properties. The company's funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 60 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, growth in net cash provided by operating activities after dividends continues to generate opportunities to increase the company's quarterly cash dividend per common share while enabling it to maintain a low FFO payout ratio.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-declares-cash-dividend-of-1-15-per-common-share-for-1q22--for-an-aggregate-of-4-54-per-common-share-for-the-12-months-ending-march-31--2022--up-24-cents-or-6-percent-over-the-12-months-end-301491833.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • AMC Entertainment Reports Earnings Tuesday. Investors Mostly Know What to Expect.

    The movie theater chain released preliminary results at the beginning of February. Therefore, the company's earnings conference call will be worth a listen.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Novavax Stock Is Dropping After Sales Fall Short

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMi

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Deliveries Hit by Covid, Holidays

    Chinese EV makers NIO, XPeng and Li Auto delivered 20,770 cars combined in February, down from 34,842 delivered in January and 40,576 delivered in December 2021.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. On Monday, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Among U.S. EV startups, Lucid is generally seen as a more credible, potential Tesla challenger because it's actually delivering vehicles.