Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of the Life Science Industry, Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand, Reports: 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.67 and $3.38, respectively; 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.95 and $5.80, respectively

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Key highlights







YTD

Operating results 3Q21

3Q20

3Q21

3Q20

Total revenues:















In millions $ 547.8

$ 545.0

$ 1,537.2

$ 1,421.9

Growth 0.5% (1)







8.1% (1)





Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ 101.3

$ 79.3

$ 490.6

$ 324.2

Per share $ 0.67

$ 0.63

$ 3.38

$ 2.61

Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

In millions $ 296.0

$ 230.7

$ 841.3

$ 677.1

Per share $ 1.95

$ 1.83

$ 5.80

$ 5.46





(1) 3Q20 includes a termination fee of $89.5 million. Growth for 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 was 20.2% and 15.4%,

respectively, excluding this termination fee.



Strategic relationship with Moderna, Inc. leads to new HQ and R&D facility at 325 Binney Street, representing largest life science lease executed in Company history

In September 2021, we signed a 15-year full-building lease with Moderna, Inc. to develop, construct, and operate its new headquarters and core R&D facility at 325 Binney Street, a leading-edge 462,100 RSF property designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge, representing the largest life science lease in Company history.

Historic-high year-to-date leasing volume and continued strong rental rate growth

During YTD 3Q21, historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space translated into 5.4 million RSF of leasing activity in only nine months, representing the highest leasing activity in Company history, surpassing our record annual leasing of 5.1 million RSF in 2019.

Continued strong leasing activity and rental rate growth during 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:









3Q21

YTD 3Q21



Total leasing activity – RSF

1,810,630

5,422,127



Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

1,005,890 (1) 2,071,750



Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:











RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

671,775

2,666,313



Rental rate increases

35.3%

39.4%



Rental rate increases (cash basis)

19.3%

22.3%









(1) Represents the second highest leasing quarter of development and redevelopment square footage in

Company history.

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

Story continues

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.3 billion for 3Q21 annualized, up $234.3 million, or 21.2%, compared to 3Q20 annualized, excluding the effect of income recognized during 3Q20 aggregating $86.2 million, which comprised a termination fee of $89.5 million and related expenses of $3.3 million.

95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Same property net operating income growth:

A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence

Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants

53%













Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.4%



Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at recently acquired properties)

98.5% (1)

Operating margin

70%



Adjusted EBITDA margin

68%













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.4 years Top 20 tenants

10.6 years









(1) Excludes 1.6 million RSF, or 4.1%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties, representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues in excess of $59 million upon full lease-up. Excluding acquired vacancies, occupancy was 98.5% as of September 30, 2021, up 80 bps from 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.

Credit rating outlook improvement

In October 2021, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our corporate issuer credit rating outlook to BBB+/Positive from BBB+/Stable as a result of our consistently strong operating performance and long-term positive fundamentals.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of September 30, 2021.

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 3Q21 annualized.

Net debt to gross assets of 28% as of September 30, 2021.

$4.0 billion of liquidity as of September 30, 2021.

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 3Q21 of $1.12 per common share, aggregating $4.42 per common share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 58% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Sustained strength in tenant collections

Tenant collections remain consistently high, with 99.6% of October 2021 billings collected as of the date of this release.

As of September 30, 2021, our tenant receivables balance of $7.7 million continues to be near historical lows.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:

















YTD

3Q21

3Q20

3Q21

3Q20

3Q21

3Q20

3Q21

3Q20 (In millions, except per share

amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted Unrealized (losses) gains on

non-real estate investments $ (14.4)

$ (14.0)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.11)

$ 183.3

$ 140.5

$ 1.26

$ 1.13 Significant realized gains on

non-real estate investments 52.4 (1) —

0.35

—

110.1

—

0.76

— (Loss) gain on sales of real

estate (0.4)

1.6

—

0.01

2.3

1.6

0.02

0.01 Impairment of real estate (42.6) (1) (7.7)

(0.28)

(0.06)

(52.7)

(30.5)

(0.37)

(0.24) Impairment of non-real estate

investments —

—

—

—

—

(24.5)

—

(0.20) Loss on early extinguishment

of debt —

(52.8)

—

(0.42)

(67.3)

(52.8)

(0.46)

(0.42) Termination fee(1) —

86.2

—

0.69

—

86.2

—

0.69 Acceleration of stock

compensation expense due to

executive officer resignation —

(4.5)

—

(0.04)

—

(4.5)

—

(0.04) Total $ (5.0)

$ 8.8

$ (0.03)

$ 0.07

$ 175.7

$ 116.0

$ 1.21

$ 0.93

(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 750 tenants, with a focus to accommodate current tenant needs plus a path for their future growth

During 3Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 5.6 million SF, comprising 4.9 million RSF of value-creation opportunities and 0.7 million RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $989.7 million.

Robust leasing activity of development and redevelopment projects

Historically high demand for our value-creation development and redevelopment projects of high-quality office/laboratory space, as well as continued operational excellence at our world-class, sophisticated laboratory facilities, and strong execution by our team, has translated into record leases executed in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, aggregating 2.1 million RSF, related to our development and redevelopment projects.

Value-creation development and redevelopment projects expected to generate significant growth in rental revenues and cash flows

Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and near-term projects that are under construction or will commence in the next six quarters is expected to generate significant incremental revenues, as follows:

Under Construction

Key Projects Expected to Commence Construction in the Next Six Quarters(1)

Incremental Projected Annual Rental Revenues













4.3 Million RSF

3.4 Million RSF

> $615 Million

37 Properties + 20 Properties =

79% Leased/Negotiating

80% Leased/Negotiating







(1) We expect to commence construction of other projects in 2022.



Approximately 93% of leased/negotiating activity related to the 7.7 million RSF of projects under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters, is from existing relationships.

In October 2021, our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway campus received entitlement rights to develop 450,000 SF of office/laboratory space.

Delivery of fully leased value-creation projects

During 3Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 238,163 RSF that are 100% leased across four submarkets.

Commencement of three value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF during 3Q21, including a 462,100 RSF development project at 325 Binney Street in our Cambridge submarket and a 229,000 RSF development project at 751 Gateway Boulevard in our South San Francisco submarket, which are 100% leased and 100% negotiating, respectively.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $45 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.

Key strategic transactions that generated capital for investment into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and acquisitions with development and redevelopment opportunities

During 3Q21, we completed dispositions of and sales of partial interests in real estate assets aggregating $339.4 million in our key life science cluster submarkets.

In October 2021, we completed the recapitalization of two consolidated real estate joint ventures in our Mission Bay submarket:





409 and 499 Illinois Street

1500 Owens Street

(Dollars in thousands)

Alexandria

JV Partner

Alexandria

JV Partner

Previous ownership

60%

40%

50.1%

49.9%

Recapitalization in October 2021

25%

75%

25%

75%

Sale of ownership interest

35%





25.1%

























Sales price (our share)

$274,681

Capitalization rate

5.0%

Capitalization rate (cash)

4.2%



We retained control over these joint ventures and continue to consolidate them in our financial statements. Refer to "Dispositions and sales of partial interest" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details on these transactions.

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of September 30, 2021

$38.6 billion of total market capitalization.

$29.3 billion of total equity capitalization.

No debt maturities prior to 2024.

11.9 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of September 30, 2021.

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of September 30, 2021.





3Q21

Goal



Quarter

Trailing

4Q21



Annualized

12 Months

Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.8x

6.2x

Less than or equal to 5.2x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

5.1x

4.8x

Greater than or equal to 5.0x



































Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as

a percentage of gross assets

3Q21 Under construction projects

7% Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects and key pending acquisition

2% Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)

5% Land

2%







(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows.

Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Key capital events

During 3Q21, we issued 2.5 million shares under our ATM program at a price of $200.73 per share (before underwriting discounts) and received net proceeds of $492.3 million. As of 3Q21, we have no amounts remaining under our ATM program. We expect to establish a new ATM program during 4Q21.

As of September 30, 2021, we had outstanding forward equity sales agreements aggregating $771.9 million to sell 4.6 million shares of our common stock. We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in 4Q21.

Investments

As of September 30, 2021, our investments aggregated $2.0 billion, including unrealized gains of $929.8 million.

Investment income of $67.1 million for 3Q21 included $81.5 million in realized gains and $14.4 million in unrealized losses.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In October 2021, our ESG commitment and leadership was recognized in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment, including the following achievements: (i) Global Sector Leader and a 5 Star rating — GRESB's highest rating — in the Diversified Listed sector for buildings in development, (ii) #2 ranking in the U.S. in the Science & Technology sector for buildings in operation, and (iii) fourth consecutive "A" disclosure score.

In October 2021, Alexandria received an ESG Rating of A from MSCI as a result of our continued advancement of green building opportunities, recognition of talent management programs, and below-industry-average turnover rate, among other achievements. Our MSCI ESG Rating of A is currently ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. equity REITs. An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term industry-material ESG risks.

In September 2021, Alexandria achieved the Fitwel Viral Response Certification With Distinction, the highest certification level within the Fitwel Viral Response module, for the second consecutive year. This evidence-based, third-party certification recognizes the Company's comprehensive and rigorous approach to protecting the health of its building occupants.

In September 2021, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum honored Joel S. Marcus, our executive chairman and founder, for Distinction in Civic Engagement and Renewal, recognizing his meaningful contributions to and unwavering support of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and its mission. As an active supporter of the Memorial & Museum since it opened in 2014, Mr. Marcus has served as a member of its board of trustees since his appointment in 2018 by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

In September 2021, OneFifteen, an innovative non-profit healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction, received an honorable mention in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Impact category. Alexandria led the design and development of the pioneering OneFifteen campus in Dayton, Ohio, which houses a unique, evidence-based model encompassing a full continuum of care in one location, from intake, medication-assisted treatment, and residential living to family reunification, job training, and community transition.

In July 2021, Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its Healthcare Investments and Exits: Mid-Year 2021 Report as the most active biopharma corporate investor by new deal volume from 2020 to 1H21 for the fourth consecutive year and as the most active new Series A investor in biopharma from 2020 to 1H21. Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge on innovations and trends.

Acquisitions

September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)



















Square Footage

























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)













Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Active

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating With

Future

Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total

Purchase

Price

Completed in 1H21









49

95%

4,507,706

980,934

1,571,982

2,238,467

80,032

8,631,231

$ 2,952,205



















































Completed in 3Q21:















































Other

Other/Greater Boston

8/24/21

4

45%

440,992

453,869

173,276

—

—

1,068,137



192,000

1122 El Camino Real

South San Francisco/

San Francisco Bay Area

9/14/21

1

100%

700,000

—

223,232

—

—

700,000 (3)

105,250

Pacific Technology Park (50%

interest in consolidated JV)

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

8/5/21

5

100%

—

—

228,871

315,481

—

544,352



85,750



















































Other

Other/San Diego

7/21/21

9

77%

64,235

—

211,440

98,428

—

374,103



135,484

3029 East Cornwallis Road

Research Triangle/

Research Triangle

7/30/21

—

N/A

1,055,000

—

—

—

—

1,055,000



91,000

Other

Various

Various

8

95%

1,178,188

—

414,286

148,665

158,916

1,900,055



380,213













27

90%

3,438,415

453,869

1,251,105 (4) 562,574 (4) 158,916 (4) 5,641,647



989,697



















































Completed in October 2021:















































Other









2

75%

—

—

185,228

—

—

185,228



203,800

Pending acquisition:















































Charles Park

Cambridge/

Greater Boston

December

2021

2

N/A





TBD(5)





400,000





—





—





—





400,000









815,000





Total









80





7,946,121

1,834,803

3,008,315

2,801,041

238,948

14,858,106

$ 4,960,702























































2021 guidance range





































$4,460,000 – $5,460,000























































2022 pending acquisition:















































