Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of the Life Science Industry, Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand, Reports: 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.67 and $3.38, respectively; 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.95 and $5.80, respectively
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Key highlights
YTD
Operating results
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
Total revenues:
In millions
$
547.8
$
545.0
$
1,537.2
$
1,421.9
Growth
0.5%
(1)
8.1%
(1)
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
In millions
$
101.3
$
79.3
$
490.6
$
324.2
Per share
$
0.67
$
0.63
$
3.38
$
2.61
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
In millions
$
296.0
$
230.7
$
841.3
$
677.1
Per share
$
1.95
$
1.83
$
5.80
$
5.46
(1) 3Q20 includes a termination fee of $89.5 million. Growth for 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 was 20.2% and 15.4%,
Strategic relationship with Moderna, Inc. leads to new HQ and R&D facility at 325 Binney Street, representing largest life science lease executed in Company history
In September 2021, we signed a 15-year full-building lease with Moderna, Inc. to develop, construct, and operate its new headquarters and core R&D facility at 325 Binney Street, a leading-edge 462,100 RSF property designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge, representing the largest life science lease in Company history.
Historic-high year-to-date leasing volume and continued strong rental rate growth
During YTD 3Q21, historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space translated into 5.4 million RSF of leasing activity in only nine months, representing the highest leasing activity in Company history, surpassing our record annual leasing of 5.1 million RSF in 2019.
Continued strong leasing activity and rental rate growth during 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:
3Q21
YTD 3Q21
Total leasing activity – RSF
1,810,630
5,422,127
Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF
1,005,890
(1)
2,071,750
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
671,775
2,666,313
Rental rate increases
35.3%
39.4%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
19.3%
22.3%
(1) Represents the second highest leasing quarter of development and redevelopment square footage in
Continued strong net operating income and internal growth
Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.3 billion for 3Q21 annualized, up $234.3 million, or 21.2%, compared to 3Q20 annualized, excluding the effect of income recognized during 3Q20 aggregating $86.2 million, which comprised a termination fee of $89.5 million and related expenses of $3.3 million.
95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.
Same property net operating income growth:
A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence
Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants
53%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
94.4%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at recently acquired properties)
98.5%
(1)
Operating margin
70%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
68%
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
All tenants
7.4
years
Top 20 tenants
10.6
years
(1)
Excludes 1.6 million RSF, or 4.1%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties, representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues in excess of $59 million upon full lease-up. Excluding acquired vacancies, occupancy was 98.5% as of September 30, 2021, up 80 bps from 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.
Credit rating outlook improvement
In October 2021, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our corporate issuer credit rating outlook to BBB+/Positive from BBB+/Stable as a result of our consistently strong operating performance and long-term positive fundamentals.
Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity
Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of September 30, 2021.
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 3Q21 annualized.
Net debt to gross assets of 28% as of September 30, 2021.
$4.0 billion of liquidity as of September 30, 2021.
Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders
Common stock dividend declared for 3Q21 of $1.12 per common share, aggregating $4.42 per common share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 58% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.
Sustained strength in tenant collections
Tenant collections remain consistently high, with 99.6% of October 2021 billings collected as of the date of this release.
As of September 30, 2021, our tenant receivables balance of $7.7 million continues to be near historical lows.
Key items included in operating results
Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:
YTD
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
(In millions, except per share
Amount
Per Share –
Amount
Per Share –
Unrealized (losses) gains on
$
(14.4)
$
(14.0)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.11)
$
183.3
$
140.5
$
1.26
$
1.13
Significant realized gains on
52.4
(1)
—
0.35
—
110.1
—
0.76
—
(Loss) gain on sales of real
(0.4)
1.6
—
0.01
2.3
1.6
0.02
0.01
Impairment of real estate
(42.6)
(1)
(7.7)
(0.28)
(0.06)
(52.7)
(30.5)
(0.37)
(0.24)
Impairment of non-real estate
—
—
—
—
—
(24.5)
—
(0.20)
Loss on early extinguishment
—
(52.8)
—
(0.42)
(67.3)
(52.8)
(0.46)
(0.42)
Termination fee(1)
—
86.2
—
0.69
—
86.2
—
0.69
Acceleration of stock
—
(4.5)
—
(0.04)
—
(4.5)
—
(0.04)
Total
$
(5.0)
$
8.8
$
(0.03)
$
0.07
$
175.7
$
116.0
$
1.21
$
0.93
(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 750 tenants, with a focus to accommodate current tenant needs plus a path for their future growth
During 3Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 5.6 million SF, comprising 4.9 million RSF of value-creation opportunities and 0.7 million RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $989.7 million.
Robust leasing activity of development and redevelopment projects
Historically high demand for our value-creation development and redevelopment projects of high-quality office/laboratory space, as well as continued operational excellence at our world-class, sophisticated laboratory facilities, and strong execution by our team, has translated into record leases executed in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, aggregating 2.1 million RSF, related to our development and redevelopment projects.
Value-creation development and redevelopment projects expected to generate significant growth in rental revenues and cash flows
Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and near-term projects that are under construction or will commence in the next six quarters is expected to generate significant incremental revenues, as follows:
Under Construction
Key Projects Expected to Commence
Construction in the Next Six Quarters(1)
Incremental Projected
Annual Rental Revenues
4.3 Million RSF
3.4 Million RSF
> $615 Million
37 Properties
+
20 Properties
=
79% Leased/Negotiating
80% Leased/Negotiating
(1) We expect to commence construction of other projects in 2022.
Approximately 93% of leased/negotiating activity related to the 7.7 million RSF of projects under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters, is from existing relationships.
In October 2021, our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway campus received entitlement rights to develop 450,000 SF of office/laboratory space.
Delivery of fully leased value-creation projects
During 3Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 238,163 RSF that are 100% leased across four submarkets.
Commencement of three value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF during 3Q21, including a 462,100 RSF development project at 325 Binney Street in our Cambridge submarket and a 229,000 RSF development project at 751 Gateway Boulevard in our South San Francisco submarket, which are 100% leased and 100% negotiating, respectively.
Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $45 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.
Key strategic transactions that generated capital for investment into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and acquisitions with development and redevelopment opportunities
During 3Q21, we completed dispositions of and sales of partial interests in real estate assets aggregating $339.4 million in our key life science cluster submarkets.
In October 2021, we completed the recapitalization of two consolidated real estate joint ventures in our Mission Bay submarket:
409 and 499 Illinois Street
1500 Owens Street
(Dollars in thousands)
Alexandria
JV Partner
Alexandria
JV Partner
Previous ownership
60%
40%
50.1%
49.9%
Recapitalization in October 2021
25%
75%
25%
75%
Sale of ownership interest
35%
25.1%
Sales price (our share)
$274,681
Capitalization rate
5.0%
Capitalization rate (cash)
4.2%
We retained control over these joint ventures and continue to consolidate them in our financial statements. Refer to "Dispositions and sales of partial interest" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details on these transactions.
Balance sheet management
Key metrics as of September 30, 2021
$38.6 billion of total market capitalization.
$29.3 billion of total equity capitalization.
No debt maturities prior to 2024.
11.9 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of September 30, 2021.
Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of September 30, 2021.
3Q21
Goal
Quarter
Trailing
4Q21
Annualized
12 Months
Annualized
Net debt and preferred stock to
5.8x
6.2x
Less than or equal to 5.2x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
5.1x
4.8x
Greater than or equal to 5.0x
Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as
3Q21
Under construction projects
7%
Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects and key pending acquisition
2%
Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)
5%
Land
2%
(1)
Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows.
Key capital events
During 3Q21, we issued 2.5 million shares under our ATM program at a price of $200.73 per share (before underwriting discounts) and received net proceeds of $492.3 million. As of 3Q21, we have no amounts remaining under our ATM program. We expect to establish a new ATM program during 4Q21.
As of September 30, 2021, we had outstanding forward equity sales agreements aggregating $771.9 million to sell 4.6 million shares of our common stock. We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in 4Q21.
Investments
As of September 30, 2021, our investments aggregated $2.0 billion, including unrealized gains of $929.8 million.
Investment income of $67.1 million for 3Q21 included $81.5 million in realized gains and $14.4 million in unrealized losses.
Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society
In October 2021, our ESG commitment and leadership was recognized in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment, including the following achievements: (i) Global Sector Leader and a 5 Star rating — GRESB's highest rating — in the Diversified Listed sector for buildings in development, (ii) #2 ranking in the U.S. in the Science & Technology sector for buildings in operation, and (iii) fourth consecutive "A" disclosure score.
In October 2021, Alexandria received an ESG Rating of A from MSCI as a result of our continued advancement of green building opportunities, recognition of talent management programs, and below-industry-average turnover rate, among other achievements. Our MSCI ESG Rating of A is currently ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. equity REITs. An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term industry-material ESG risks.
In September 2021, Alexandria achieved the Fitwel Viral Response Certification With Distinction, the highest certification level within the Fitwel Viral Response module, for the second consecutive year. This evidence-based, third-party certification recognizes the Company's comprehensive and rigorous approach to protecting the health of its building occupants.
In September 2021, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum honored Joel S. Marcus, our executive chairman and founder, for Distinction in Civic Engagement and Renewal, recognizing his meaningful contributions to and unwavering support of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and its mission. As an active supporter of the Memorial & Museum since it opened in 2014, Mr. Marcus has served as a member of its board of trustees since his appointment in 2018 by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
In September 2021, OneFifteen, an innovative non-profit healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction, received an honorable mention in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Impact category. Alexandria led the design and development of the pioneering OneFifteen campus in Dayton, Ohio, which houses a unique, evidence-based model encompassing a full continuum of care in one location, from intake, medication-assisted treatment, and residential living to family reunification, job training, and community transition.
In July 2021, Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its Healthcare Investments and Exits: Mid-Year 2021 Report as the most active biopharma corporate investor by new deal volume from 2020 to 1H21 for the fourth consecutive year and as the most active new Series A investor in biopharma from 2020 to 1H21. Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge on innovations and trends.
Acquisitions
Square Footage
Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Purchase
Number of
Operating
Occupancy
Future
Active
Operating With
Operating(2)
Operating
Total
Purchase
Completed in 1H21
49
95%
4,507,706
980,934
1,571,982
2,238,467
80,032
8,631,231
$
2,952,205
Completed in 3Q21:
Other
Other/Greater Boston
8/24/21
4
45%
440,992
453,869
173,276
—
—
1,068,137
192,000
1122 El Camino Real
South San Francisco/
9/14/21
1
100%
700,000
—
223,232
—
—
700,000
(3)
105,250
Pacific Technology Park (50%
Sorrento Mesa/San Diego
8/5/21
5
100%
—
—
228,871
315,481
—
544,352
85,750
Other
Other/San Diego
7/21/21
9
77%
64,235
—
211,440
98,428
—
374,103
135,484
3029 East Cornwallis Road
Research Triangle/
7/30/21
—
N/A
1,055,000
—
—
—
—
1,055,000
91,000
Other
Various
Various
8
95%
1,178,188
—
414,286
148,665
158,916
1,900,055
380,213
27
90%
3,438,415
453,869
1,251,105
(4)
562,574
(4)
158,916
(4)
5,641,647
989,697
Completed in October 2021:
Other
2
75%
—
—
185,228
—
—
185,228
203,800
Pending acquisition:
Charles Park
Cambridge/
December
2
N/A
TBD(5)
400,000
—
—
—
400,000
815,000
Total
80
7,946,121
1,834,803
3,008,315
2,801,041
238,948
14,858,106
$
4,960,702
2021 guidance range
$4,460,000 – $5,460,000
2022 pending acquisition:
Mercer Mega Block
Lake Union/Seattle
1Q22(6)
—
N/A
800,000
—
—
—
—
...