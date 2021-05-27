U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.50
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,212.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,665.00
    -35.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.10
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.72
    -0.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.30
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    27.67
    -0.21 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    -1.48 (-7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4109
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0710
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,782.07
    -1,522.71 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.24
    -33.37 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.09
    -191.10 (-0.67%)
     

Alexco Announces 22% Increase to Silver Reserves; Updated Technical Report Demonstrates Robust Economics at Keno Hill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(All amounts in CDN$ unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today announces the filing of an updated technical report (the "Technical Report") for its Keno Hill operations in Yukon, Canada ("Keno Hill"), expanding the Mineral Reserve by 22% to 1.44 million tonnes, grading an average 804 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 3.84% zinc ("Zn"), 2.64% lead ("Pb"), and 0.31 g/t gold ("Au"), or approximately 1,035 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"). The updated reserve mine plan is projected to produce over 35.5 million ounces of Ag over the next 8 years.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Updated life of mine plan. Average annual production from Keno Hill of 4.4 million ounces of Ag at an average all-in sustaining cost ("AISC"), including corporate costs and working capital, of US$11.59/ounce ("oz").

  • Robust economics at consensus silver prices with significant leverage. Life of mine after-tax free cash flows of approximately $189.7 million using analyst consensus metal prices, which equates to approximately $277.3 million at current Ag prices1.

  • High grade Reserve growth of 22% for contained Ag. Mineral Reserves increased to 1.44 million tonnes, versus the previous estimate of 1.17 million tonnes, while maintaining Keno Hill's unique high-grade Ag grades of over 800 g/t (on average).

  • Organic growth inherent in Keno Hill. After ramping up operations through 2021, the Technical Report contemplates a mill expansion in year three of operations from approximately 400 tonnes per day ("tpd") to approximately 550 tpd, helping to grow payable Ag production to over 5.0 million oz in 2024.

  • Further growth ahead for Keno Hill. The Technical Report and updated Mineral Reserve estimate are based upon all drilling completed at Keno Hill prior to 2019. Alexco plans to update the property-wide mineral resource estimate by year end 2021 and will incorporate the results from the ongoing 25,000 meter drill program focused on the infill and extension of the Bermingham Northeast Deep zone as well as the results of the successful drilling campaigns of 2019 and 2020.

Clynt Nauman, Alexco's Chairman and CEO said, "Today's updated Technical Report further demonstrates that Keno Hill is a district capable of generating significant financial returns from very high-grade Reserves over a growing mine life in a tier-one jurisdiction. Our 2021 exploration drilling program continues to advance and will form the basis for an updated mineral resource by the end of the year. We anticipate that this work will confirm our long-held thesis that production from Keno Hill should continue for many years to come, and that its best days are ahead."

1. Based upon the +20% Ag price sensitivity scenario, which approximates the current Ag price

MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATE

The Mineral Reserves (shown below) show the total Mineral Reserves for Keno Hill; all Mineral Reserves are Probable Mineral Reserves. External dilution and mineable recovery have been applied to the Mineral Reserves. Please note that rounding of tonnes, average grades, and contained metal may result in apparent discrepancies with rounded totals.

Mineral Reserves

Deposit

Category

Tonnes

Ag
(g/t)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Au
(g/t)

Contained
Metal
(000 oz Ag)

Contained
Metal
(000 oz Au)

Contained
Metal
(M Ibs Pb)

Contained
Metal
(M Ibs Zn)

Bellekeno

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Probable

12,809

936

13.00

7.30

0.00

385

0

4

2

Bellekeno
Surface
Stockpile

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Probable

3,397

1150

21.70

4.50

0.00

126

0

2

0

Lucky Queen

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Probable

70,648

1269

2.71

1.56

0.13

2883

0

4

2

Flame and Moth

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Probable

721,322

672

2.69

6.21

0.49

15,590

11

43

99

Bermingham

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-


Probable

630,173

899

2.26

1.30

0.13

18,209

3

31

18

Total

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-


Probable

1,438,349

804

2.64

3.84

0.31

37,193

14

84

122

Notes:


1.

Mineral Reserves are reported herein based on an NSR cutoff value using estimated metallurgical recoveries, assumed metal prices and smelter terms, which include payable factors, treatment charges, penalties, and refining charges.

2.

Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. Contained gold and silver ounces are reported as troy ounces.

3.

The Bellekeno, Lucky Queen, Flame & Moth and Bermingham deposits are incorporated into the current mine plan supported by disclosure in the news release dated May 26, 2021 entitled "Alexco Announces 22% Increase to Silver Reserves; Updated Technical Report Demonstrates Robust Economics at Keno Hill".

4.

Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content.

LIFE OF MINE PLAN


TOTAL

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

MILL TONNES

1,438,349

62,057

137,120

166,380

199,980

199,980

199,980

199,980

199,980

72,892

Calculated Average Grade

Ag (g/t)

804

947

1077

909

863

721

777

678

730

623

Au (g/t)

0.31

0.16

0.29

0.27

0.34

0.33

0.32

0.31

0.33

0.28

Pb (%)

2.64%

5.93%

2.93%

2.92%

3.41%

2.55%

2.23%

2.08%

1.93%

1.41%

Zn (%)

3.84%

4.85%

4.63%

3.24%

2.85%

3.52%

3.35%

3.46%

5.02%

5.52%

Payable Metal Production

Ag (Oz)

33,510,354

1,686,763

4,308,807

4,398,913

5,018,716

4,168,804

4,501,660

3,914,647

4,209,621

1,302,423

Au (Oz)

5,082

81

419

450

691

779

787

758

844

273

Pb (lbs)

69.8

6.8

7.4

9.0

12.8

9.4

8.1

7.5

7.0

1.8

Zn (lbs)

75.8

4.2

8.9

7.2

7.6

9.6

9.1

9.4

14.2

5.7

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate of the Keno Hill Silver District" with an effective date of April 1, 2021 and dated May 26, 2021 has been filed on SEDAR.

Readers are cautioned that the conclusions, projections, and estimates set out in this news release are subject to important qualifications, assumptions, and exclusions, all of which are detailed in the Technical Report. To fully understand the summary information set out above, the Technical Report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com should be read in its entirety.

Qualified Persons

The Technical Report was compiled by Mining Plus with contributions from a team of Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as follows:

  • Zach Allwright, P.Eng. of Mining Plus

  • Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D., P.Geo. of SRK Canada Inc.

  • Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng of Tetra Tech

  • Paul Hughes, Ph.D., P.Eng. of Mining Plus

  • Cliff Revering, P.Eng., of SRK Canada Inc.

  • Kourosh Tarighi, M.Sc, P.Eng. of Mining Plus

All Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are classified following the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014), in accordance with the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines and NI 43-101.

See "Cautionary Note to Investors regarding Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates" below.

The technical information in this news release regarding the Technical Report and the contents thereof was reviewed by Zach Allwright, P.Eng., Paul Hughes Ph.D., P.Eng. and Kourosh Tarighi, M.Sc., P.Eng. each of Mining Plus, Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Cliff Revering, P.Eng, both of SRK Canada Inc. and Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng. of Tetra Tech, each of whom is a Qualified Person and has approved the disclosure herein.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world. Alexco is currently advancing Keno Hill to production and started concentrate production and shipments in Q1 2021. Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration.

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the results of the Technical Report, anticipated results and developments in Alexco's operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, plans related to Alexco's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to results of the Technical Report; future mineral exploration including the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and the realization of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and anticipated timing regarding results from the ongoing drill program and updated mineral resource estimate; future mine construction and development activities; future mine operation and production; the timing of activities and reports; the amount of estimated development and operational expenses; projected operational and economic metrics; the success of exploration and development activities; the potential upside and growth in respect of certain deposits comprising the Keno Hill Project; anticipated permitting time lines; requirements for additional permits (or amendments to existing permits); anticipated installation of certain infrastructure; projected equipment and production capacity; plans regarding the Company's 2021 drilling program; and potential capital, revenue and sources and uses of funds. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic including but not limited to business closures, travel restrictions, quarantines and a general reduction in consumer activity; actual results and timing of exploration and development, mining, environmental services and remediation and reclamation activities; future prices of silver, gold, lead, zinc and other commodities; possible variations in mineral resources, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; First Nation rights and title; continued capitalization and commercial viability; global economic conditions; competition; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development activities. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, Alexco has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, costs associated with implementation of health and safety protocols, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; Alexco will be able to raise additional capital as necessary, that the assumptions, projections, and estimates in the Technical Report will proceed as planned, and that market fundamentals will result in sustained silver, gold, lead and zinc demand and prices. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Alexco expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note to Investors regarding Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

This press release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43–101— Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43–101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. NI 43–101 is an instrument developed by the Canadian securities administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These definitions differ from the definitions in requirements under United States securities laws adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources (as defined therein) may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. An "Inferred Mineral Resource" is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined herein) and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources determined in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM standards will qualify as, or be identical to, mineral reserves and mineral resources estimated under the standards of the SEC applicable to U.S. companies. The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC. As a foreign private issuer that files its annual report on Form 40-F with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Corporation is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC's new rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM standards. If the Corporation ceases to be a foreign private issuer or lose its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, then the Corporation will be subject to the SEC's new rules, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101 and the CIM standards.

Accordingly, information contained in this press release that contain descriptions of the Corporation's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative performance measures are furnished to provide additional information. These non-GAAP performance measures are included in this news release because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance, to assess how the Company is performing, and to plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of mining operations. These performance measures do not have a standard meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measure of performance in accordance with IFRS. The Company has included certain alternative performance measures including "All-in Sustaining Cost" (AISC) per ounce of silver in this press release. All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce is calculated with reference to World Gold Council guidance, and is based upon contained silver ounces produced, excludes impacts of the streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals, and included general and administrative, exploration, other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-announces-22-increase-to-silver-reserves-updated-technical-report-demonstrates-robust-economics-at-keno-hill-301300479.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: China bars banks from selling commodities-linked products to retail buyers - sources

    China's banking regulator has asked lenders to stop selling investment products linked to commodities futures to mom-and-pop buyers, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, to curb investment losses amid volatile commodity prices. It has also asked lenders to completely unwind their existing books for these products, which they manufacture and sell to individual investors, said the sources, who are involved in and have been briefed on the decision. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CBIRC's) order to exit these products has not been reported before.

  • HSBC CEO Says Bank ‘Not Into Bitcoin’ Due to Concerns Over Volatility: Report

    The CEO of one of Europe's largest banks points to bitcoin's volatility as the primary reason for not pursuing a digital asset trading desk.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

    Bitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment. People’s Republic of Centralized Control A major catalyst for the recent turbulence was Chinese institutional officials banning financial firms from offering crypto-related services to clients. Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • How billionaires’ secretive speculation threatens the next financial meltdown

    The implosion of Archegos is an early warning sign about the next generation of unaccountable capital and exotic, risky financial instruments hidden inside 'family offices'

  • Temporary stimulus benefit can help pay for your internet and a new laptop

    You can get up to $50 off your monthly broadband and $100 off the price of a computer.

  • Nvidia sales hit records again amid chip shortage, and earnings outlook suggests more to come

    Nvidia Corp. broke several quarterly sales records and forecast revenue growth as much as $1 billion above Wall Street estimates for the current quarter Wednesday, as the gaming and data-center chip company faces continued demand amid a chip shortage.

  • Fidelity Bitcoin Fund Attracts $102M in First 9 Months

    New SEC filings show the investment giant’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund is one of the largest of its kind.

  • BlackRock Is ‘Studying’ Crypto, Which Could Someday Play Role Akin to Gold, CEO Says: Report

    The financial services giant is monitoring regulation and development of infrastructure, among other issues.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • China’s Scrutiny of Corn Imports Spurs U.S. Cargo Cancellations

    (Bloomberg) -- China is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes.Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.The increased scrutiny by Beijing over its corn imports comes as the broader market focuses on whether the country will continue its heightened purchases of raw materials from grains to metals to fossil fuels. Prices across a variety of products have soared this year partly because of Chinese demand, raising import costs and sparking fears over inflation in the Asian nation.Corn futures in Chicago fell as much as 2% before erasing losses as traders determined the scrapped purchases aren’t big enough to alter an already tight supply situation. Some market watchers claim China, which is forecast to import a record amount of corn this year, is trying to get a better deal after prices recently surged above $7 a bushel for the first time since 2013.“China is playing a negotiating game,” said David Martin, founder of Martin Fund Management in New York.China’s crackdown on corn purchases is targeted at businesses that have set up blending facilities in the free trade zones, according to the people familiar with the matter. These facilities allow firms to mix the imported corn with other raw materials to produce livestock feed that enable them to profit from zero-tariff imports, the people said.Calls to Chinese customs outside business hours went unanswered.Illinois corn farmer Matt Bennett, a co-founder of commodities brokerage and consulting firm AgMarket.net, noted that China has a pattern of crop-import cancellations only to start “buying the daylights out of stuff.”The canceled shipments are a small amount compared to more than 20 million tons of American corn that China has purchased this season. The Asian nation has been a key source of demand for the grain to feed its recovering hog herd, helping to push prices to multiyear highs. Imports from the U.S. have soared as Beijing also seeks to fulfill its commitments for the “phase one” trade deal signed with the U.S. in January 2020.The latest move by China “is likely to have only a very small impact on China’s compliance with the overall purchase commitments on the phase one agreement,” said Chad Brown, an expert at the pro-trade Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “Corn is just too small a portion of the overall deal.”Corn QuotasChina allocates annual corn import quotas to state and private firms. State-owned Cofco Corp. may at times receive an allowance to buy an additional amount that it resells domestically to private mills or to replenish state reserves.The quotas for 2021 are set at 7.2 million tons. Imports outside the quota are possible, but may incur tariffs of up to 65% of the purchase price. Shipments into bonded zones are exempt from duties.The proliferation of businesses that are shipping corn into bonded zones and blending them for animal feed has alarmed authorities, who are seeking to control imports and maintain the quality of feed products.Last month, Shandong province shut down a feed producer located at a local bonded zone after its product was found to have fallen short of protein requirements. The plant mainly blended corn with a low amount of distillers dried grains, or DDGS, said one of the people.All the cancellations will be of old U.S. corn crop from the 2020-21 marketing year, the people said. More than 15 million tons of American corn have been purchased for state stockpiles from old and new crops, two of the people said.(Adds comment on U.S.-China trade relations in the 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New hedge funds bask in Exxon's climate spotlight

    (Reuters) -The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors to Exxon's board, accusing it of not moving fast enough to diversify away from fossil fuels. Inclusive Capital Partners sided with Exxon after its founder Jeffrey Ubben joined the energy giant's board in March, and argued it was already working with the company to improve its technology in areas such as carbon capture.

  • In Desperate Move, Venezuela Tries to Make Fuel in Oil Upgraders

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest desperate attempt to deal with fuel shortages that have crippled Venezuela’s economy, government leaders are trying to repurpose two massive oil upgraders to make a main ingredient for gasoline instead.With U.S. sanctions preventing the country from importing naphtha, a petroleum product its refineries use as feedstock, state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela will seek to make its own at upgraders designed to process heavy crude into lighter oil for the international market, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people with knowledge of the plan, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The plants are the Petropiar partnership with Chevron Corp. and the Petrocedeno venture with Total SE and Equinor ASA.Venezuela’s acute fuel shortage has forced businesses and factories to shut, while drivers line up for hours or even days to fill up. The conversion of the Hugo Chavez-era crude upgraders marks another dramatic departure from a time when the OPEC-founding nation was a top oil exporter, now reduced to one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere under the U.S.-sanctioned Nicolas Maduro regime.The work at the Petropiar and Petrocedeno plants, which strip away sulfur and other impurities from the sludgy heavy crude from the Orinoco Belt, started in April, the people said.It’s unclear how PDVSA can pull the overhaul off without the help of foreign partners or international contractors, which can no longer do business with the battered, cash-strapped state oil producer. The company has struggled to even perform basic maintenance at its plants, which lack replacement parts it hasn’t been able to import.PDVSA, Chevron and Total didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. A representative from Equinor deferred any questions to PDVSA. Refineries typically make their own heavy naphtha as a stage in the processing of crude into gasoline. PDVSA units have long lost that ability because of broken equipment. The country’s upgraders are in better shape because they were operated with the help of foreign partners until recently. Plus, the processing of heavy oil into so-called synthetic crude at the plants already involved some naphtha production.To convert the upgraders into feedstock suppliers for refineries, which will involve installing new equipment and pipelines, PDVSA is hiring local contractors, the people said. The overhaul will not prevent the plants from also being used for their original purpose of making synthetic crude.The plants will initially feed PDVSA’s Cardon and Puerto La Cruz refineries with 30,000 barrels a day of heavy naphtha, the documents show. A plan to lay pipelines that will allow supplies to reach 112,000 barrels a day are still being discussed with contractors, the people said.It’s not the first time the upgraders have been repurposed since U.S. sanctions have practically shut off Venezuela from the international crude market.PDVSA’s four upgraders were converted into simpler blending plants in mid-2019. The shift meant halting the production of the Petrozuata and Zuata Sweet light-oil blends to focus on Merey 16 heavy oil, mostly sold on the Asian market.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.