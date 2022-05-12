U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.83
    +0.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0385
    -0.0133 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4640
    -1.4840 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,386.43
    -339.15 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

ALEXCO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AXU

(All amounts in CDN$ unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"). The Company also provides an update on capital development projects, scale-up of mining operations, and exploration activities at Keno Hill.

  • Mining Operations - Ramp-up of mining and milling operations continued in Q1 2022:

  • Exploration:

  • Other Activities Subsequent to Period End:

Key Performance Metrics

Operations

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

∆-Q4 vs Q1





Ore tonnes mined

8,092

4,996

62%

Ore tonnes milled

7,609

7,091

7%

Mill throughput (tonnes per operating day)1

317

253

25%

Ore tonnes stockpiled

1,849

1,366

35%

Underground development meters

81

195

(58%)





Head grade




Silver (grams per tonne ("g/t"))

357

547

(35%)

Lead

1.1%

3.1%

(65%)

Zinc

2.4%

2.7%

(11%)





Recoveries




Silver

93%

96%

(3%)

Lead in lead concentrate

87%

90%

(3%)

Zinc in zinc concentrate

63%

62%

2%





Concentrate production and grades




Lead concentrate produced (tonnes)

227

351

(35%)

Silver grade (g/t)

10,369

10,179

2%

Lead grade

33%

57%

(42%)

Zinc concentrate produced (tonnes)

247

240

3%

Silver grade (g/t)

774

568

36%

Zinc grade

47%

50%

(6%)





Contained metal in concentrate produced




Silver (ounces)

81,725

119,177

(31%)

Lead (pounds)

165,086

436,877

(62%)

Zinc (pounds)

255,515

262,897

(3%)





Financials

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars,
except per share amounts)

Q1 2022

Q4 2021






Revenues – Mining operations

2,052

2,814


Revenues – Reclamation management

744

453


Operating Loss

(6,251)

(10,646)


Cash and cash equivalents

5,637

9,933


Net Working Capital2

(7,072)

1,389


Adjusted Net Loss2

(5,704)

(6,976)


Net Income (Loss)

(11,316)

(9,069)






Shareholders




Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share

(0.07)

(0.06)


Adjusted basic net loss per common share2

(0.04)

(0.05)


Adjusted diluted net loss per common share2

(0.04)

(0.04)






Total assets3

212,461

210,362


Total non-current liabilities

6,559

7,437






1.

Mill throughput (tonnes per operating day) is based on the number of days that the mill was operational during the period. The mill was operational for 24 days and 36 days during Q1 2022 and Q1 2021, respectively.

2.

See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

3.

Total assets increased primarily due to expenditures on mineral properties, plant and equipment.



"We have seen improvements and better results recently with our underground activities at Keno Hill," said Clynt Nauman, Chairman and CEO of Alexco, "but with that said, we remain below where we need to be for development rates, equipment availability, and ore extraction rates. In terms of providing a formal outlook for the balance of 2022, the Keno Hill operation needs an additional period of time to confirm improvement in supply chain efficiencies and mechanical availability of underground equipment, which is the primary driver for accelerated ramp up progress. The Company is evaluating a number of production and operating scenarios keying off supply line risk and availability of maintenance technicians as the basis for forecasting underground development rates with the objective of providing further clarity and confidence on reaching our targeted 400 tonnes per day mill throughput. Therefore, while the Company had previously anticipated providing formal guidance for the balance of 2022, we are deferring such guidance until such time when we can confidently guide the market. I am hopeful that with another several weeks of performance under our belts, we will be in a much better position to update the market."

Conference Call for Q1 2022 Results

Alexco management will discuss the results during an audio webcast conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time).

To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-800-319-4610
Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-604-638-5340
Confirmation Code#: Ask to join the Alexco conference call
Live audio webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/alexco20220513.html

Participants should connect five to ten minutes before the call. The conference call will be recorded, and an archived audio webcast will be available at www.alexcoresource.com shortly after the call.

Qualified Persons

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding exploration projects on Alexco's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Alan McOnie, FAusIMM, while that regarding mine development and operations has been reviewed and approved by Sebastien D. Tolgyesi, P.Eng., P.Geo., Keno Hill Operations Manager, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver mines in the world. Alexco started concentrate production and shipments in 2021 and is currently advancing Keno Hill toward steady state production. Upon reaching commercial production, Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration.

Website: www.alexcoresource.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning Alexco's anticipated results and developments in Alexco's operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future remediation and reclamation activities, future mineral exploration, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, future mine construction and development activities, future mine operation and production, the timing of activities and reports, the amount of estimated revenues and expenses, the success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, requirements for additional capital and sources and uses of funds. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results and timing of exploration and development activities; actual results and timing of mining activities; actual results and timing of environmental services activities; actual results and timing of remediation and reclamation activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of silver, gold, lead, zinc and other commodities; possible variations in mineable resources, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; First Nation rights and title; continued capitalization and commercial viability; global economic conditions; competition; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development activities. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, Alexco has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that Alexco will be able to raise additional capital as necessary, that the proposed exploration and development will proceed as planned, and that market fundamentals will result in sustained silver, gold, lead and zinc demand and prices. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Alexco expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-announces-first-quarter-2022-results-301546607.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c7404.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today

    The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • With Stock Selloff Raging, Views Abound on Where It Will End

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing to realize about a stock selloff: You won’t know it’s over until long after it ends. But that doesn’t keep people from trying to pick a bottom. Valuation, sentiment and history each form a basis for study.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkr

  • Will Apple and Microsoft Finally Give Way in the Stock Market's Downturn?

    The stock market continued to see big ups and downs during the course of trading on Thursday. Market participants are having a lot of difficulty deciding whether the major macroeconomic factors affecting Wall Street are short term in nature or will have longer-term implications, and as attitudes change, stock market moves have been violent. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 16 points to 3,919, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave up 4 points to 11,361.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Meme stocks rallying today: Robinhood, AMC, GameStop

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung breaks down the latest stock moves among meme stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why Apple's Stock Could Bounce Back

    Apple looks undervalued after an unjustified sell-off