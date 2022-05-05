Alexco Files Mangament Information Circular in Connection with Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a notice of meeting and management information circular (the "Circular") to its shareholders of record as of April 21, 2022, in connection with its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at Suite 1165, 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Alexco encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are on our website at www.alexcoresource.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/.

Matters to be Considered and/or Voted Upon at the Meeting

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

To fix the number of directors at six;

To elect directors for the ensuing year;

To appoint the auditors for the ensuing year; and

To consider and, if thought fit, to approve an ordinary resolution approving certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan and to approve all unallocated awards under the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular.

The Board of Directors of Alexco recommends that shareholders vote FOR ALL the proposed items.

How to Vote



Beneficial Shareholder Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary Registered Shareholders Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate

www.proxyvote.com www.investorvote.com

Call or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form Phone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-7775

Return the voting instruction form in the enclosed envelope Return the form of proxy in the enclosed postage paid envelope

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Shareholder Information and Questions

Alexco shareholders who have questions about the management information circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver mines in the world. Alexco started concentrate production and shipments in 2021 and is currently advancing Keno Hill toward steady state production. Upon reaching commercial production, Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration.

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

