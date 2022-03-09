U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.53
    -14.17 (-11.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    +7.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0164 (+1.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3184
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8500
    +0.1860 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,854.61
    +3,265.23 (+8.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Alexco to Release Full Year 2021 Results on March 21, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AXU

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its full year 2021 financial results on Monday, March 21, 2022 pre-market. Management will discuss the results during an audio webcast conference call on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time).

To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-800-319-4610
Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-604-638-5340
Confirmation Code#: Ask to join the Alexco conference call
Live audio webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/alexco20220315.html

Participants should connect five to ten minutes before the call. The conference call will be recorded, and an archived audio webcast will be available at www.alexcoresource.com shortly after the call.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns and operates the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District, in Canada's Yukon Territory, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world. Alexco is currently advancing Keno Hill to production and started concentrate production and shipments in Q1 2021. Keno Hill is expected to produce an average of approximately 4.4 million ounces of silver per year contained in high quality lead/silver and zinc concentrates. Keno Hill retains significant potential to grow and Alexco has a long history of expanding the operation's mineral resources through successful exploration.

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-to-release-full-year-2021-results-on-march-21-2022-301499477.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, share buyback of up to $10 million

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and plans to buy back up to $10 billion worth of its shares.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Asana stock falls 15% after loss more than doubles, forecast calls for more red ink

    Asana Inc. shares retreated in late trading Wednesday, after the company reported that losses doubled from a year ago and predicted more red ink in the new year.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that would spell the end of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update:

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Shopify Stock Spiked Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.

  • Natera loses more than $1.7 billion in market cap, even after company calls Hindenburg report 'misleading'

    Shares of Natera Inc. plummeted 32.9% in active afternoon trading Wednesday toward a 22-month low, enough to pace all of the Nasdaq's decliners, after noted short seller Hindenburg Research called the Texas-based genetic testing services company, "Pioneers in deceptive medical billing." Trading volume ballooned to 33.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of less than 1 million shares. "Based on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry expert

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Immine

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • Oil market is ‘a coiled spring’ ready to explode, strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director of Global Energy Strategy Michael Tran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss velocity in the oil market, the ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, and the possibility of a recession.

  • Why Block, Sea Limited, and StoneCo Skyrocketed Today

    Falling oil prices and higher Treasury yields bode well for financial sector companies, especially beaten-down fintech stocks.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Rivian Stock Pops As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.