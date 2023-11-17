Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC's (LON:ALFA) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Alfa Financial Software Holdings' (LON:ALFA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Alfa Financial Software Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alfa Financial Software Holdings is:

61% = UK£26m ÷ UK£43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.61 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Alfa Financial Software Holdings' Earnings Growth And 61% ROE

First thing first, we like that Alfa Financial Software Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Alfa Financial Software Holdings' moderate 9.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alfa Financial Software Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 85% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

While Alfa Financial Software Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 17%. However, Alfa Financial Software Holdings' future ROE is expected to decline to 39% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alfa Financial Software Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

