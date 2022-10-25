U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report July 1 - September 30, 2022

·3 min read

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued strong demand

  • Order intake of SEK 15.2 billion, corresponding to 13 percent organic growth. Demand remained high across all three divisions.

  • Net sales of SEK 13.2 billion, corresponding to 11 percent organic growth. Sales growth was supported by somewhat stabilizing supply chains.

  • Adjusted EBITA of SEK 1,934 million, corresponding to a growth of 4 percent and a margin of 14.7 percent.

  • A restructuring program launched to adjust capacity imbalances in the Marine and Energy Divisions.

Summary

Third quarter
 
Order intake increased by 19 percent* to SEK 15,202 (11,680) million.
Net sales increased by 17 percent* to SEK 13,184 (10,275) million.  
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,934 (1,854) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 14.7 (18.0) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 1,581 (1,567) million. 
Net income: SEK 1,225 (1,226) million.                                         
Earnings per share: SEK 2.92 (2.91).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 670 (1,469) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 120 (0) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-) million.

First nine months 

Order intake increased by 17 percent* to SEK 42,878 (34,067) million.
Net sales increased by 13 percent* to SEK 35,651 (29,219) million.  
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 5,709 (5,122) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.0 (17.5) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 4,417 (4,281) million. 
Net income: SEK 3,309 (3,323) million.                                         
Earnings per share: SEK 7.89 (7.87).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,629 (3,853) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 250 (-100) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -327 (-192) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.2 (18.3).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.50 (1.07).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the fourth quarter

"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be about the same as in the third quarter."

Earlier published outlook (July 20, 2022): "We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."

The Q3 2022 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors, see page 26 for the review report.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on October 25, 2022.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10, 
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: johan.lundin@alfalaval.com

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054
Visiting address: 
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3654010/1642889.pdf

2022 Q3 Quarterly report

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-ab-publ-interim-report-july-1---september-30-2022-301658055.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

