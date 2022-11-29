U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2022 - the impact of sustainability

·4 min read

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 29 November 2022, Alfa Laval is hosting the annual Capital Markets Day, at its site in Søborg outside Copenhagen. During the day, executive management will discuss growth areas based on the energy and sustainability transformation. Alfa Laval is also announcing an investment of SEK 1 billion to support the growth plan.

During the Capital Markets Day, Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval, will elaborate on the growth strategy based on three platforms. Firstly, the company expects to continue to grow core products in existing applications. Secondly, the global sustainability agenda is expected to drive significant market demand over the next decade in new applications where Alfa Laval has leading technology positions. And finally, Alfa Laval has engaged in new technologies and partnerships to broaden its offering in sustainable solutions.

The three divisional presidents will elaborate on these opportunities and give examples of how Alfa Laval is part of driving the change to more sustainable operations. These opportunities will be further showcased in an exhibition on site in Søborg, where some of the latest products and applications will be presented.

Alfa Laval´s capex guidance of SEK 2-2.5 billion annually remains unchanged. The investment programme is focused on growing capacity in high growth areas related to the global energy transition. As a part of this programme the company is today announcing the investment of SEK 1 billion in its gasketed heat exchanger manufacturing and distribution capacity. A big part of the investment will go towards increasing production capacity and distribution in Lund. In addition, production capacity on existing sites in China and India will also be expanded.

"While we are concerned about the global economy in the short-term, the demand trends remain strong, especially for technologies needed to rebuild the global energy system. Today´s announcement is a part of our ambition to remain in a leadership position to support crucial areas like hydrogen production, carbon capture, and waste heat recovery," says Tom Erixon.

Note: Presentation material, as well as selected recorded sessions will be available on replay on www.alfalaval.com/investors/publications.

Did you know…

  • that according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) energy efficiency is one of the main factors in reaching the Paris Agreement and can deliver more than 40 percent of the carbon emissions savings needed by 2040, with 50 percent of the energy efficiency savings coming from the industrial sector?

  • that Alfa Laval's market leading compact heat exchangers are up to 50 percent more efficient than traditional shell-and-tube technology?

  • that Alfa Laval is a technological leader with a strong market position within energy efficiency and supports the acceleration towards clean energy applications such as green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, long duration and energy storage and biofuels?

Related information

Carbon Neutrality and sustainability:

https://www.alfalaval.com/sustainability
Read more in the sustainability chapter in the Annual Report 2021.

Energy efficiency:

https://www.alfalaval.com/industries/energy-and-utilities/sustainablesolutions/sustainable-solutions/energy-efficiency/

"Energy efficiency movement" (together with ABB)

https://www.alfalaval.com/industries/energy-and-utilities/sustainablesolutions/sustainable-solutions/energy-efficiency/energy-efficiency-movement/

Long duration energy storage

https://www.alfalaval.com/industries/energy-and-utilities/sustainablesolutions/sustainable-solutions/clean-energy/energy-storage/

Green hydrogen

https://www.alfalaval.com/industries/energy-and-utilities/sustainablesolutions/sustainable-solutions/clean-energy/green-hydrogen/

Q3 report

https://www.alfalaval.com/globalassets/documents/investors/english/quarterly-publications/2022/2022-q3-quarterly-report.pdf

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin                                                              
Head of Investor Relations                                         
Alfa Laval                                                                    
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10                                                   
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3674298/1700253.pdf

PR_CMD_221129_ENG_FINAL

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-capital-markets-day-2022--the-impact-of-sustainability-301688556.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

