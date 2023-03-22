U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,028.25
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,726.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,824.25
    -43.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.60
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.19
    -0.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -2.17 (-8.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3680
    -0.0920 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,148.93
    +424.56 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.23
    +8.19 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.73
    -10.49 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Alfa Laval completes acquisition of innovative friction reduction technology

PR Newswire
·2 min read

LUND, Sweden, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Alfa Laval acquired a minority stake in the Netherland-based company Marine Performance Systems (MPS) with an option to acquire the remaining part later. Now Alfa Laval has executed that option and completed the acquisition to own 100 percent of MPS. The closing date for the acquisition was 21 March 2023. MPS' innovative technology significantly reduces the friction from vessels when sailing, resulting in fuel savings.

Friction between the hull and the water when sailing is the most significant driver of a vessel's fuel consumption, and the cost of fuel represents up to 60 percent of a vessel's operating costs. Fuel consumption has a direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions, as reducing 1 ton of fossil fuel consumption equals the reduction of approximately 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Marine Performance Systems' air lubrication technology generates micro bubbles under a ship's hull, reducing friction between the vessel and the water by 50-70 percent and enabling substantial fuel cost savings and improvement in overall ship efficiency, during normal service speed. The technology was first tested on a sea-going vessel in 2020 and the fuel savings have been confirmed by the shipowner based on several months of operation.

The patented solution can be installed on vessels of any size or fuel type at point of building or retrofitted on already operating vessels.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

Johan Lundin 
Head of Investor Relations 
Alfa Laval  
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10 
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3738438/1932989.pdf

PR_MPS_230322_ENG_G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-completes-acquisition-of-innovative-friction-reduction-technology-301778368.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Recommended Stories

  • Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

    In the oldest refining town in the American West, Phillips 66 is promising a greener future as it moves to halt crude-oil processing and build a massive renewable diesel plant, leading a global trend. The company’s initial claim that it would slash greenhouse gasses by half doesn’t match the project’s environmental impact report, published by county regulators, which shows a 1% reduction, according to a Reuters calculation of emissions data in the report. These dynamics and other variables raise questions about Phillips 66’s marketing of renewable diesel as a green fuel and make it impossible to tell whether and how much the refinery overhaul will reduce community pollution, three independent environmental experts told Reuters.

  • Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Targets at Tesla Pressure EV Rivals

    Car makers trying to catch up to Tesla electric vehicles were thrown a curveball recently with Elon Musk’s latest goal: slashing the cost of building next-generation cars by 50% in coming years. Analysts already estimate Tesla’s bestselling vehicles enjoy thousands of dollars in cost advantages over rivals in producing EVs, and those competitors have been trying to close the gap. “There is a clear path to making a…smaller vehicle that is roughly half the production cost and difficulty of our Model 3,” Mr. Musk said earlier this month during a Morgan Stanley conference.

  • California faces even more flooding as 12th atmospheric river heads towards the coastline

    More rain. More snow. More troubles.

  • Explainer-What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

    Germany has declared last-minute opposition to a landmark European Union law to end sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, demanding that sales be allowed of new cars with internal combustion engines after that date if they run on e-fuels. The EU rules would require all new cars sold from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, making it effectively impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars. The law - which Germany, alongside a majority of EU countries and lawmakers, previously supported - would not ban internal combustion engines (ICEs).

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Products See Increased Adoption in Virginia

    Enphase's (ENPH) installers witness the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Virginia.

  • US firm says Mexican authorities illegally seized its port terminal

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. construction materials firm Vulcan Materials Co said on Monday that Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, as an extended legal battle over its nearby limestone mining activities plays out. The incident took place last Tuesday night at the terminal in the popular tourist hub of Playa del Carmen, and follows a five-year fight with the government over Vulcan's concessions punctuated by sharp criticism from the country's president last year. Vulcan, which markets crushed stone as well as asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, said in a statement on Sunday that workers from Mexican cement company Cemex accompanied the security forces last week as part of the takeover of their port terminal.

  • Tesla’s Vision of EVs Without Rare Earths Will Spur Magnet Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that currently rely on the materials.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bea

  • Acting on Water Risk is a Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity, Says Report

    Companies that address water risk within their businesses could see a windfall of billions of dollars, according to the environmental disclosure nonprofit CDP.

  • Why Canadian Solar Shares Are Gaining Today

    Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $1.97 billion, beating the consensus of $1.93 billion. Higher solar shipment volumes drove the growth. CSIQ's Q4 revenue rose by 2% sequentially. Solar module shipments were 6.4 GW, up 68% Y/Y. Margin: The gross margin decreased by 200 bps to 17.7%, driven by lower margin contribution from project sales and lower module ASPs. EPS of $1.11 beat the consensus of $0.76. Canadian Solar generated $397

  • Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

    The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

  • How the second generation owner of a spicy crab restaurant turned to soft shell crab farming with the help of AI technology

    Like many of his peers, Liu Wai-man, the second generation owner of Hee Kee Fried Crab, one of Hong Kong's most popular seafood restaurants for tourists, struggled through the 2019 social unrest and three years of Covid-19 controls. After closing two of his three restaurants, leaving the 57 year-old flagship eatery in Causeway Bay open for business, Liu believes the business model for operating a crab cuisine restaurant "is not sustainable". A surge in supply costs has been a double whammy. So h

  • Coal Use Seen Peaking Next Year as India, China Determine Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Global coal consumption will likely peak by next year as economics and climate strategies shift the world toward cleaner energy, but several wild cards could determine how long the dirtiest fossil fuel persists, according to BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stre

  • One-third of Americans would consider EV purchase -Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Just over one-third of Americans would consider buying an electric vehicle for their next model, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found. EVs represented nearly 6% of all U.S. sales in 2022, with EV sales up by more than 60% last year. President Joe Biden wants 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be EV or plug-in hybrid models.

  • PepsiCo’s chief sustainability officer: ‘Half of the world’s population will face water scarcity as soon as 2025. It’s time everyone does their part in addressing the global water crisis’

    The UN Water Conference is being held for the first time in decades–a rare opportunity for companies, NGOs, and governments to work together.

  • US Investors Fear Legal Action as ESG Splits Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG is dividing investment trends across the globe.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureAlmost half of North America’s biggest institutional and wholesale investors worry they’ll face legal consequences if

  • Report Suggests ‘Rampant’ Greenwashing in Food Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated “Green Claims Directive” could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tri

  • Charging EVs can cost $1,800 more annually on UK streets than at home - analysis

    Charging electric vehicles (EV) using public chargers on Britain's streets can cost up to 1,515 pounds ($1,854.51) more annually than for those using a charger at home, according to an analysis of fees by pro-EV campaign group FairCharge. The analysis showed that the average cost to charge an EV on a public network is now up to 1,838 pounds annually, compared with those who can pay as little as 323 pounds annually to charge at home using lower overnight tariffs. FairCharge is campaigning for a change in how public charging is taxed in Britain to bring down costs for consumers and encourage investment in charging infrastructure.

  • Race for the $500 Million US Climate Grant Heats Up: Carbon Capture Companies Go Head-to-Head

    To halt global warming, net-zero emissions need to be achieved by mid-century. This means that any remaining emissions must be offset by carbon capture. To meet these lofty goals, some countries mu...

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Fighting climate change will take ‘everything, everywhere, all at once,’ say U.N. scientists

    U.N. climate update says 'everything, everywhere, all at once' approach should include slashing carbon pollution from coal, oil and gas by two-thirds by 2035.