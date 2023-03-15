Alfa Laval joins the First Movers Coalition, another step towards being carbon neutral by 2030

LUND, Sweden, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is now part of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a global initiative launched by the World Economic Forum. It is a coalition of companies joining purchasing power to support the decarbonization of seven sectors of industry and long-distance transport that produce hard-to-abate CO2 emissions. Alfa Laval's membership is a part of the company's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The First Movers Coalition (FMC) was launched in 2021 by US President Joe Biden, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, at the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. Alfa Laval will work together with more than 70 other member companies to address roadblocks to securing the supply of required low-carbon technologies by 2030. The coalition addresses several areas: aluminium, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking, along with innovative carbon removal technologies. These sectors account for 30 percent of global emissions.

Alfa Laval's work with the FMC is connected to steel and the company's commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030. By reducing its own CO2 emissions in Scope 3 (related to the steel the company is using in its products) and throughout the value chain, Alfa Laval contributes to meeting the 1.5-degree target defined in the Paris Agreement.

"This is yet another important step in bringing our sustainability commitment and targets to life. We have several partnerships and collaborations in place already and expect more to come, as we believe that to truly make a difference and support the Paris Agreement we need to partner up across companies and approaches and develop solutions together. Being part of the FMC is one more step in the right direction," says Anna Celsing, Head of Sustainability at Alfa Laval.

The coalition's members commit in advance to purchasing a proportion of the industrial materials and long-distance transportation they need from suppliers using near-zero or zero-carbon solutions, despite the premium cost.

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

