Alfa Laval membrane system generates value from waste

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will supply membrane systems to a food facility in Denmark to produce healthy dietary fibre from crop leftovers. The membranes will extract fibres from sources such as brewers' grains, corn stover and wheat straw, improving the circularity of the food chain.

The Alfa Laval membrane filtration systems will be used to recover and purify crop leftovers, mainly supplied from local farmers, and process it into prebiotic dietary fibre. These prebiotic fibres are not digestible by the human body but help ensure healthy bacteria growth in the stomach which can help with various digestive problems and boost the immune system.

"This is an interesting order in a new and promising application for our membrane systems improving the circularity of the food chain," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Our efficient membranes will be able to extract valuable fibres and thereby turn former waste into sellable ingredients, which will benefit both our customer and the environment."

Did you know… Membranes can filter particles as small as 10-4 micrometer for further use in food, dairy and biopharmaceutical products.

This is Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-membrane-system-generates-value-from-waste,c3490906

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3490906/1523967.pdf

PR_membrane_ENG_220124

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-membrane-system-generates-value-from-waste-301466326.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

