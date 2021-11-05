U.S. markets closed

Alfa Romeo will debut an all-electric Giulia sedan in 2024

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo is developing an all-electric version of its four-door Giulia sedan. In an interview with Auto Express, Jean-Philippe Imparato, the company’s CEO, said Alfa Romeo would debut the EV sometime in 2024. Additionally, he revealed the car will be built on the STLA Large platform from its parent company Stellantis.

The conglomerate announced the architecture this past summer. At the time, it said it would allow its cars to go from zero to 60 in as little as two seconds, and allow for a potential range of up to 500 miles. Dodge, one of the other automakers under the Stellantis umbrella, will use the platform in the all-electric muscle car it plans to debut in 2024. Alfa Romeo could also offer a Quadrifoglio variant of the Giulia, but Imparato said that will depend on whether it can get the kind of performance that’s associated with the moniker.

The Guilia is one part of a more extensive foray into EVs Alfa Romeo has planned for the second half of the decade. “The first full EV will come in 2024 and we’ll see a big launch in 2025, 2026, and we’ll see Alfa Romeo as a full BEV in 2027. This is validated and funded,” Imparato told Auto Express. If it can go fully electric by 2027, Alfa Romeo would be the first Stellantis brand to do so.

