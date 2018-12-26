An Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Is a Perfect 1950s Roadster

From Road & Track

Before World War II, Alfa Romeo was one of the world's greatest automakers. Its cars were beautiful to look at and fabulous to drive, with some of the best engineers of a generation behind them. But after the War, Alfa was hurting, so it needed a car to remind people of its greatness. This was that car.

Well, before the Giulietta Spider hit the scene, there was the Giulietta Sprint coupe, which perhaps wasn't Alfa's prettiest car, but was a technical innovator. It had a twin-cam aluminum-block four-cylinder and a five-speed gearbox years before such things were commonplace. It was a sales hit, which allowed Alfa to build a drop-top version. A design competition between various Italian coachbuilders produced this Pininfarina beauty, which still looks just about perfect today.

This is what Alfa was all about. Great design and top-notch engineering. The Giulietta Spider might not have recaptured the grand majesty of pre-War 8Cs and the like, but it did capture the minds of many. One of which is Petrolicious founder Ashfin Behina, who owns the white Giulietta featured here. His love for the car runs deep, and it's easy to see why.

